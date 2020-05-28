After three years of racing stock cars, Chase Janes had his first win at the Hickory Motor Speedway’s short track for round two of the Paramount Kia Big 10 Racing Challenge.
The race last Saturday, May 23, was the second week of racing without fans, but an international audience viewed the race from a live broadcast in Speed51.
Janes started from the top spot for the limited late models Saturday, May 23. The track had been hot and slick during the practice laps. Janes and his crew had to make some adjustments after the rain cooled it off. And the adjustments definitely payed off. He won the race with almost a half-a-track lead.
Janes has been racing at the Hickory track for about two years, but hadn’t been able to pull a win. To be fair, he was forced to take a break from the sport after he wrecked on lap one during the opening night race at the track back in March 2019.
The wreck left him with a broken wrist that required surgery and physical therapy visits. But while Janes put effort into healing, he also took the time to build up his racing program.
His team is family owned with just Janes, his dad and a couple of other crew members.
The first thing Janes did during his break was work to save up enough to get a new motor for his car. He was underpowered, he said, and that was keeping him from getting a win at Hickory.
He and his dad took the entire car apart and rebuilt it new.
“It was a night and day difference,” Janes explained. “I had a couple of guys – Justin Carroll and Jason Stanley – those guys went out on a limb to help me. They are the reason my car is as fast as it is now.”
When Janes was healed enough to get back in the sport he knew he needed to be sponsored for a race. He put a post out online looking for sponsorship. Carroll and Stanley, also drivers at hickory, messaged back and offered to sponsor him at the 2019 Championship Night at Hickory.
“Our program has definitely stepped up,” he said. “We made a bunch of people’s heads turn when we rolled off the trailer last Saturday.”
Around the age of 6 or 7, Janes got interested in the sport and began racing go-karts around Nashville, Tenn. – where he lived at the time. His family wasn’t surprised at his interest. Both his dad and his grandfather had raced late models. Three years ago, he decided to start racing stock cars and began with lower division chargers.
About that time, his dad had to transfer to Cabarrus County for work, and Janes jumped at the chance to start his racing career here.
“We couldn’t pass it up,” he said. “We knew that it is the NASCAR capital, and that if there was a place for me to make a name for myself, it would be here”
Since then, he has participated in about 60 races. Getting his win at Hickory was an accomplishment that showed just how hard he worked.
“It was so relieving,” he said. “I know the sacrifices my family has put forth for me to be able to do what I do. Just being able to climb out of the car to hug my family let me know that all that hard work can finally pay off.”