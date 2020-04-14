HARRISBURG — The Harrisburg Presbyterian Church Child Development Center announced Tuesday it has been approved by the state of North Carolina as a childcare provider for children of essential workers during the COVID-19 crisis.
This service will come at no charge to eligible families.
“There are a lot of smaller centers like family daycare homes, and things like that, that had to close because all the children left for one reason or another, but we don’t want to do that,” Lauren Jerome, Executive Director for Child Development Center, said. “We want to continue to do what we’ve done every day, and we just want to make it so that we can serve those who are working so hard in the medical fields or just helping out with the disease.”
It was unclear for a while if the Center would be eligible to stay open with mass gatherings limited to 10 people in the state and school buildings being closed in March, but it got word this week that it would be able to stay open, which was certainly a relief.
“We had never gone through this process before, it was all new to everybody, and it was good, but we’re glad we’re able to help and we want to be able to help more,” Jerome said.
The Child Development Center has been around since the 1970s in Harrisburg. It is still offering childcare to other families as well during this pandemic, but it will be at regular rates.
Free service will only be for eligible families.
Those include:
- Essential workers as indicated by the Governor’s “stay-at-home” order
- Those with no other safe childcare options
- And anyone having a household income below 300 percent of the poverty line.
Health checks will be performed on each child daily including the taking of their temperatures. There will also be frequent hand washing and disinfecting.
The Center has had to adjust a lot of what it does limiting class sizes to less than 10 and also not allowing parents to come into the building so they can limit their numbers on campus even further.
Other than that though this hasn’t changed much of what the Center does. Children are still offered extended home learning and those who are in school can do their online work on campus, as well.
“For a good two hours a day they’re working on their school assignments while they’re here,” Jerome said. “It’s really kind of cool to see them all with their laptops and their headphones on and they’re all doing their schoolwork.”
The program is offered to children from 2 to 12 years old.
Parents must complete an application and turn it in to the center for their child to be accepted.
Harrisburg Presbyterian Church’s Child Development Center is located at 220 Oakley Drive in Harrisburg.
For more information, call 704-455-5800 or visit their website at hpcministry.org/daycare/.
“It’s been a little scary but we’re doing what we can to help out,” Jerome said.