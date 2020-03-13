HARRISBURG – The Town of Harrisburg is monitoring the COVID-19 situation in and around our community and is working with officials and all Town departments to ensure there are plans in place for potential issues related to COVID-19.
We understand there are and will continue to be questions about how Town services could be affected by COVID-19. Our most important responsibility is to protect the public and we are taking measures to ensure that we are able to provide emergency services to our residents. Harrisburg Fire Department and our Deputies have the resources they need to respond to emergencies during this time.
The Town is committed to providing undisrupted water and sewer services during this period. There will be no water cutoffs for the month of March. Appropriate fees will still be applied. We will continue to evaluate the situation and may modify this further, if necessary.
The following athletics, events and programs are postponed or canceled:
Winter Youth Basketball:
• Tournament games scheduled for Friday, March 13, 2020 are on as scheduled.
• Tournament games scheduled for Saturday, March 14 and Monday, March 16 will be postponed to a later date in April 2020.
Spring Youth Baseball, Softball and Soccer:
• Practices will not begin Saturday, March 14. Practices will tentatively begin the week of April 6, 2020.
• Practices will be optional for Saturday, April 11, the week of April 13-17 (Spring Break) and Saturday, April 18. Practices will resume the week of April 20-24, 2020.
• Games will begin Saturday, April 25, 2020.
• Games will run until June 13, 2020 (unless rainouts cause an extension of the schedule).
• No end of season tournament games will be held for the spring 2020 season.
Spring Adult Athletics:
• Adult coed softball games will begin Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
• Adult coed soccer games will begin Saturday, April 18, 2020.
• The adult coed soccer team captain’s meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 17 is rescheduled for Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
• No organized practices will be held March 14 through April 6, 2020.
Classes and Programs:
• L.E.A.P. classes are canceled for Thursday, March 19 and Thursday, March 26. Classes will be made up Thursday, April 9 and Thursday, April 16, 2020.
• Tae Kwon Do classes are canceled Monday, March 16 through Monday, April 6, 2020. Classes will be made up in April or partial refunds will be issued.
• Tennis classes are canceled Monday, March 16 through Monday, April 6, 2020. Classes will be made up in April or partial refunds will be issued.
Events:
• The Harrisburg 5K, 10K, Fun Run and Health Expo scheduled for Saturday, March 28, 2020 is canceled and will be tentatively rescheduled for a later date.
• The Volunteer Appreciation event scheduled for Friday, April 3 is rescheduled for Friday, April 24, 2020.
• Golden Egg Hunt– The egg hunts scheduled for April 3-9 are rescheduled for April 7-9. The Golden Egg Hunt event scheduled for Thursday, April 9, 2020 is on as scheduled.
Rentals and Facility Usage:
• All facility rentals – Municipal Complex, Council Chambers and field/shelter rentals at Town of Harrisburg parks (Harrisburg Park, Pharr Mill Park, Stallings Park and Harris Depot Park) – will cease until Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Rentals may be rescheduled or refunded.
• All regularly scheduled meetings at Harrisburg Town Hall (HBN, HBA and the American Legion) are canceled March 16 through April 6, 2020.
Additional Parks and Recreation changes may occur. The Parks and Recreation Department will contact impacted participants. You may contact Parks and Recreation at 704-455-7275 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
There are currently no other modifications to Town-wide departments or their services. Please check harrisburgnc.org for updates as we continue to monitor the situation.
What to look for?
Fever, cough and shortness of breath are symptoms of COVID-19 and may appear 2-14 days after exposure. Call your doctor if you develop symptoms, have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or have recently traveled from an area with widespread or ongoing community spread of COVID-19.
If you are at higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19 because of you are of older age or you have a serious long-term health problem, it is extremely important for you to take actions to reduce your risk of getting sick.
Help protect yourselves and others by cleaning your hands often, avoiding close contact, staying home if you feel sick, covering coughs and sneezes, wearing a facemask if you are sick, cleaning and disinfecting.
More health information
National information: www.coronavirus.gov
State of North Carolina information: www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus
Harrisburg information: https://harrisburgnc.org or call 704-455-5614
Cabarrus Health Alliance information: www.cabarrushealth.org or call 704-920-1213