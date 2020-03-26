The town of Harrisburg Parks and Recreation department canceled spring athletics, programs and events after Gov. Roy Cooper’s order to close schools for in-person learning through May 15. Residents who signed up for these athletics or programs will be issued full refunds, offcials said.
The following are canceled:
Spring 2020 athletics:
» Youth baseball, softball and soccer.
» Adult coed softball.
» Adult coed soccer.
Classes and programs:
» L.E.A.P. (remainder of March and April sessions).
» Tae Kwon Do (April and May sessions).
» Tennis (April and May sessions).
Events:
» The Golden Egg Hunt.
» Volunteer Appreciation Event. (This event will be rescheduled.)