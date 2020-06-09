HARRISBURG – Mayor Steve Sciascia announced during the virtual town council meeting last night, June 8, announced a new committee would be formed to connect the council with organizations that support the African-American community.
The mayor said that he had invited Chuck Collier of Racial Equity Cabarrus to speak at next month’s meeting to discuss programs and workshops that they offer.
“I think it is going to help us move in a direction that we all want to go,” he said.
Later in the meeting he announced that a new committee would be formed during the council meeting Wednesday, Jun 10, to enact steps forward that Councilwoman Diamond Staton-Williams put forward. Council members will volunteer to be a part of that committee, he said.
“I look forward to some folks stepping up to be on that committee that we will create,” he said.
The complaint that was filed by Councilman Ron Smith against Councilwoman Diamond Staton-Williams was addressed during the public hearing and council comment portions of the meeting.
Smith filed a complaint after an email conversation where the council discussed the statement released recognizing George Floyd’s death.
Staton-Williams held a moment of silence during the meeting that lasted 8 minute and 46 seconds. She asked that everyone on the call and at home reflect on George Floyd’s last words – when he said he couldn’t breathe and called out for his mother – during the silence.
Afterward, she put forward three steps to moving forward:
• She called for diversity and equity training and requested that the R.E.C. be a part of the training.
• She asked to build community relationships in a positive way by partnering with Cabarrus NAACP and Clergy of Color and other organizations.
• She also asked that individual on the council reflect on personal unconscious biases
She also stated that until systemic racism was acknowledged, there would be no solution.
Councilman Troy Selberg stated in the meeting that he supported all of three of her steps forward.
Smith also spoke during the meeting about why he filed the complaint.
“My complaint was not about anything other than our inability to have dialogue,” he said. “When council member provided her initial statement she said please do not email or call me to try and explain.”
This was in reference to Staton-Williams first email which was in reply to comments made by Councilman Ian Patrick. Smith stated that those words inhibited dialogue from taking place.
“Here we are at a stalemate and we can’t have a dialogue if we are told not to call or email to discuss it.”
Staton-Williams initially responded to an email sent by Patrick where he requested that a portion of the drafted statement be taken out. She asked that the portion be kept in and asked Patrick not to call or email her to explain.
“I take issue with the phrase ‘shocking and tragic reminder of the social and racial injustices that exist in our country,’” Patrick stated in his email.
Smith also pointed to Staton-Williams second email where she invited the council to a prayer vigil that she and the Black Political Caucus of Cabarrus County put on last Sunday.
“It just felt like with the vigil on Sunday was to be seen and not heard and I didn’t really understand how we were supposed to take that.”
Earlier in the meeting, Staton-Williams stated that she had not said for the council to be seen and not heard and that Smith had misquoted her.
“Now is the time to listen for understanding and not to respond, as I stated in my email, which was inaccurately stated in the complaint. There is a difference,” she said.
Councilman Patrick also spoke during the meeting about what has happened since the complaint became public.
“I simply had an opinion and the response to my opinion was don’t talk or email me, so if you would like to look at who was really silenced on this one, it was me,” he said.
He said that there are people attacking him on social media and that he has been called a racist.
The council will meet this Wednesday, June 10, to further discuss the town budget and to discuss the committee that the mayor wants to put together.