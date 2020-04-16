HARRISBURG - The following Harrisburg Public Works and Engineering projects are maintenance projects to the existing infrastructure, classifying them as essential business. Crews will be working on these projects in the next 90 days:
- System A Stormwater upgrades (Affecting School Avenue, a portion of Parallel Drive and a portion of Autumn Drive)
- Spring Repaving Projects (Affecting Candystick Drive, Manchester Avenue, Dorchester Avenue and most of Coventry Subdivision – Underwood Avenue, Asheby Drive, Wembley Court, Aldersgate Avenue, Cotswold Court, Weathersford Place and Foxcroft Lane)
- Elevated Water Storage Tank on Rocky River Road
- Bradford Park Sanitary Sewer Analysis (Affecting all roads and streets in Bradford Park and some rear yard sanitary sewer easements)
- Cabarrus Woods Sanitary Sewer Improvements (Affecting portions of the following roads within Cabarrus Woods Subdivision: Plaza Road Extension, Cold Springs Road, River Falls Drive, Starwood Drive, Branch Street, Whittlington Drive, Arbordale Avenue, Rockwood Road, White Pine Road and some rear yard sanitary sewer easements)
- 2019 Waterline Project (Affecting a portion of Patricia Avenue and Parallel Drive)
For more information about ongoing Public Works and Engineering projects, visit https://harrisburgnc.org/497/Projects-In-Progress.