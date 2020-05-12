HARRISBURG – The novel coronavirus prevented the Town of Harrisburg from lowering its tax rate for the 2021 fiscal year.
Town Manager Haynes Brigman presented the council with a proposed 2021 fiscal year budget during the town council meeting Monday, May 11. He explained the impacts recent events have had on the upcoming fiscal year.
The Cabarrus County Tax Revaluation increased the town’s tax base and would have resulted in enough new revenue to allow the town to lower its tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year. But losses projected from the COVID-19 impact for the upcoming year far outweigh the new revenue.
Because of this, the town decided not to lower the town’s tax rate. The town’s current tax rate of $0.355 per $100 valuation will be used for the upcoming fiscal year.
The 2021 fiscal year will run from July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021.
“This was a difficult decision to make, understanding the financial impacts COVID-19 has had on our families and business,” said Brigman. “But the decision was necessitated to ensure our service delivery remained at a high level, and that the long-term financial stability of the town was maintained.”
Cabarrus County Tax Revaluation
Cabarrus County releases real property tax values every four years to make sure the values reflect the current market. The property tax rates released by the county influence the amount of revenue generated from the town’s tax rate.
This means that if property tax values go up, the revenue generated by the town’s tax rate also increases.
The revaluation resulted in a 14.56% increase in the tax base for the 2021 fiscal year. This will result in over $1 million dollar increase in revenue for the town for the upcoming fiscal year.
When a tax revaluation is completed, state law requires municipalities to provide a revenue neutral budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
For the 2021 fiscal year revenue neutral budget, the town tax rate was set at $0.3120 per $100 valuation, which is lower than the town’s current rate.
After running a financial model to see what the town’s financial status would be if they used the revenue neutral budget, the model showed that the town would lose $587,000 in that fiscal year, the town manager said.
While the tax revaluation brought in more revenue, the financial impacts of the coronavirus caused major financial losses.
COVID-19 Impact
For the 2021 fiscal year, the virus will impact the town’s revenue streams in three ways.
• The tax collection rate will reduce by 3% in the 2021 fiscal year, with a $300,000 decrease in revenue.
• The town will see an estimated $85,000 loss in sales tax. This is due to the lack of sales for goods and services as people stayed at home in order to prevent the spread of the virus.
• The town staff anticipate a $252,000 reduction in interest income, which will have long term impacts. This loss is due to the dips in the financial market during the pandemic.
Lowering the tax rate, Brigman said, would cause an additional $300,000 loss in revenue if the town used the revenue neutral budget. This would compound the losses and lead to long term financial instability he said.
“If we went with a lower tax rate now, we would have to raise our tax rate much higher in the future to try to catch up,” the town manager said.
Because of this, town staff proposed a budget for the upcoming fiscal year that maintains the current tax rate.