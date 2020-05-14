Harrisburg — The Town of Harrisburg released a statement today, May 14, regarding the reason behind cancelling this year's Fourth of July Celebration.
The statement below is from the town:
Governor Roy Cooper has issued several executive orders as part of North Carolina's response to COVID-19. The most recent order (as related to mass gatherings) is Executive Order No. 138, which became effective May 8, 2020. Executive Order No. 138 prohibits mass gatherings in North Carolina. ''Mass Gathering" means an event or convening that brings together more than 10 persons at the same time in a single space, such as an auditorium, stadium, arena, conference room, meeting hall or any other confined indoor or outdoor space. This includes parades, fairs and festivals.
As of May 8, North Carolina is operating under Phase I of Governor Cooper’s three-phase plan to reopen the state. Two phases remain in order to reach the potential of allowing “larger gatherings,” at which a number or size of event has yet to be disclosed. The timing of each phase depends on how the state is tracking against key health statistics. Even under the most optimistic circumstances of Governor Cooper’s Executive Orders, the Town sees no feasible way to host this year’s July 4th Celebration while remaining compliant with the Governor’s Orders.
Due to the logistics of planning and funding such a large event and the unlikely ability that the State’s Stay at Home Order will allow such an event, we have made the decision to cancel all previously scheduled events related to the Town’s 4th of July festivities. We have turned our attention to planning other virtual and/or community activities to celebrate the July 4th holiday that do not involve large gatherings, and we look forward to engaging the community through those events. The Town is also planning a reopening celebration for Harrisburg Park later in the year, with details to be announced at a later date.
Thank you for your understanding, as canceling the annual July 4th Celebration was an extremely difficult decision for the Town to make. Our primary concern is always the health and safety of event attendees, sponsors, elected officials, vendors and staff, and we sincerely thank each of those people for helping make the July 4th Celebration successful year after year. We look forward to celebrating Independence Day with you and your family in an alternative way this year and returning to the large Celebration in years to come.