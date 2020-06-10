HARRISBURG – The Harrisburg 5k run is going virtual as Crush Corona 5k 2020 this year and has some added activities to get everyone at home up and moving.
This year would have marked the thirteenth annual Harrisburg 5k and 10k – which are usually held during the second week in April. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was postponed. The run is put on by the Rowan-Cabarrus YMCA, Town of Harrisburg Parks and Recreation Department and Rotary Southwest Cabarrus.
Mandie Condie, with Rowan-Cabarrus YMCA, said that since a lot is unknown about how the state will be in terms of the pandemic, everyone planning the event agreed that the run should be virtual. But since schedules may be different for people now that many are working from home, the team decided to extend the date for the event, she said.
“Instead of doing it just on one date, I wanted to give as many people as possible the chance to do the virtual run, so we made it a week-long event,” she said.
The 5k will begin June 27 and will run through until July 4. Participants can go to the Rowan-Cabarrus YMCA website to sign up for the event. Registration will be open until June 27. Everyone who participates in the event will receive a T-shirt and medal that read Crush Corona 2020. Participants will be able to pick these up June 27 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the YMCA.
The run can be completed any time during the week of the event and participants can send in their times to see where they place, but it is not required.
“If people just want to run any time that week just for the fun of it and make it a family event, or if they want to be competitive send it in, it is all fine,” she said.
There will be no first, second or third place awards handed out this year.
The main purpose of the event is just to get people up and moving Condie explained.
The 5k and 10k usually are coupled with a health expo that is put on by the Harrisburg Parks and Recreation Department. But the expo will not take place this year.
But the team was still able to find new ways to get whole families involved.
For younger children, parents can sign them up to participate in an obstacle course that they can do at home. Children will participate in courses specific to their age group. Parents will be able to pick up the courses at the YMCA during the T-shirt and medal pickup time.
Participants can sign up for the event online. The signup for the 5k is $30 and the obstacle course is $15. There is also a four-pack family package of 2 entries in the 5k and 2 entries in the obstacle course for $75.
Anyone can sign up for the run, but anyone under the age of 16 must have a parent sign up for them.