HARRISBURG — The Harrisburg Fire Department had its first birthday house call earlier this month while helping two brothers celebrate with a special kind of social distancing party.
Battalion Chief Brad Christopher saw a post on his community’s Facebook page that asked residents to help two brothers’ celebrate their birthdays. Since the family couldn’t throw a traditional birthday party, they asked residents to put signs out in their lawns, on their doors and mail boxes. They planned to take the boys on a walk through the neighborhood so they could see the birthday wishes.
Christopher called the boys’ parents and asked if he and a few other firefighters could join the mini parade. They agreed and he got to work. A brigade of firemen drove through the neighborhood with full lights and a few sirens from Battalion Chief-1, Ladder-1, Engine-2 and Engine-3. Some firefighters were holding their own homemade signs.
Not only did the boys enjoy the show, but everyone in the trucks had a smile on their faces, Christopher said.
“We are always looking for different ways to reach out to the community. They support us. We support them, especially during this time with everything that is going on,” he said. “It was the least we could do.”
The community has been reaching out to them as well. While the stay at home order has been in place, local businesses have contacted the department to see what it needs. Several businesses delivered meals. Christopher said the community is always supportive — with a global pandemic or not.
“That’s the good part about this town. They have always been huge supporters of the fire department. And in times like this, it is tenfold. We don’t go without for sure,” he said.
Thankfully, the department was well equipped before the coronavirus took hold in the state and wasn’t in need of any personal protective equipment. Earlier in the year, the firefighters had a routine respirator fit test, said Fire Chief Bryan Dunn, and placed an order of N95 masks before the panic set in.
The fire chief said all stations and EMS personnel were stocked with other equipment like gowns and gloves. All emergency responders also took extra measures to protect themselves and the public.
Fire fighters are running training exercises with small teams instead of having all stations train together. And everyone was re-briefed on how to clean the trucks, equipment and living areas.
The most important thing to them, said Dunn, is knowing that the public is listening to local, state and federal health and safety guidelines — even while trying to maintain a sense of normalcy.
“It is still very important that we keep the recommendations in place, keep social distancing in place, keep our stay at home order in place until we see that the numbers are leveling off or settling down to a significant point,” he said.