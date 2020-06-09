HARRISBURG – The Harrisburg Town Council postponed its vote to adopt the fiscal year 2020-2021 town budget and extended the public hearing for the budget to Wednesday, June 9.
This was done, Town Manager Haynes Brigman said, to give people a chance to comment on the budget. The public hearing and the discussion about the budget will begin again Wednesday at 6 p.m.
A public hearing was held at last night’s meeting after the town manger provided a statement on the town budget. The budget had been discussed during last month’s meeting, but he went through it again for any resident that did not hear it then.
Brigman stated again that due to the Cabarrus County tax revaluation, the town had a 19.61% tax base increase. About 14.56% of that growth was due to the revaluation. The total growth in the town’s tax base will result in $1,359,000 in new revenues for the town.
But the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic left an impact on the town’s current fiscal year 2019-2020 budget. Brigman also stated that those impacts would continue into the next fiscal year.
The impacts to the town’s budget are expected to be seen in the property tax collection, sales tax collection and the interest income.
The sales tax reduction is expected to be an $85,000 loss in revenue. That number does not include the lost sales tax revenue from the current fiscal year. The reduced property tax collection rate will have a $300,000 loss in revenue for the fiscal year 2020-2021 budget, which is a 3% reduction. The interest income reduction for the next fiscal year will have a $252,000 loss but those losses will be felt long term in the years to come, Brigman said.
Brigman also stated that there were significant new budget requests – new position requests or capital items. But many of those requests will not be funded due to the financial constraint of the pandemic.
“We really just sat down and started to understand that a lot is unknown and because of that unknown we need to go into FY 2021 very cautiously. We need to make sure that any new expenses that we have are not taken on until we understand the full impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and those loses,” Brigman said.
There are some new personal requests that will still be funded. Of the 19 new personnel requests, the town will fund nine of them. They will fund the three new fire fighter positions and two new deputy positions as part of those nine.