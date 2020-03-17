HARRISBURG - The Harrisburg Town Council declared a state of emergency at Monday's emergency council meeting.
The declaration doesn't currently have any restrictions or prohibitions. But Town Manager Haynes Brigman said that could change on a day by day basis.
The town council adopted the declaration to give the council the ability to make any restrictions in the future, if necessary. Mayor Steve Sciascia did not want residents to panic.
"It is a proactive approach to stay ahead of the things that are possibly coming and allow us to leverage resources that aren't available otherwise," said Sciascia.
The town is currently operating as normal. But officials request that residents call, email or go online to conduct town business such as paying a water bill, instead of handling it in person. In addition, all town meetings of 50 people or more will be postponed or cancelled. Solid waste, recycling services and yard waste collection services will proceed as scheduled. All parks were sanitized today and will remain open until further notice, Brigman said.
Town staff has created a contagious illness response protocol, which lays out how town operations will continue at different threat levels. The protocol has four different threat levels related to potential contagious illness outbreaks within the community.
The town is currently operating in threat level orange, Brigman said, which means the town will operate business as usual. But since emergency and essential services are prioritized, some services may be delivered slower.
If the town moves to a code red, then public facilities may be closed. Essential personnel would still operate phones, email and handle necessary services, Brigman said.
Residents can use the town website, all associated social media platforms and the Notifyme platform to keep up to date on operations and service changes.
Harrisburg website: https://www.harrisburgnc.org/AlertCenter.aspx
Notifyme: https://www.harrisburgnc.org/list.aspx