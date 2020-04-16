The town of Harrisburg presented two possible employee leave plans during a budget workshop Monday, April 6, which will either provide full pay for employees or begin furloughs.
Since March 19, the town staff has worked under a code red for their contagious illness response protocol. This meant the town closed its facilities for in-person business, staggered shifts and put employees on telework wherever possible. Later the federal Family First Coronavirus Response Act was enacted which set out guidelines for how to pay certain private and public employees who qualify for paid sick leave due to impacts of the coronavirus. More information on the act can be found online at https://www.dol.gov/agencies/whd/pandemic/ffcra-employee-paid-leave
Town Manager Haynes Brigman said that, under the act, most town staff qualify for leave. Due to this, the town offered two possible plans for paying employees, in addition to following the federal act.
Emergency Leave Policy
Brigman presented an Emergency Leave Policy for town employees to run concurrent with the Family First Coronavirus Response Act.
Under this policy, the town would continue to pay full time and permanent part time employees their full salary whether or not they put in a full 40 hour work week. Employees would continue to either work through telework or through staggered and flexible shifts.
Right now 92% of those employees are averaging at least 30 hours of work a week Brigman said. There is about 8% of employees who are putting in less hours, but he said this was expected.
“This is mostly due to the type of work that they perform,” said Brigman. “An abundance of their workload has dissipated with the lack of face to face contact or phone contact with employees due to our facilities being closed.”
The town manager said that the number of unworked hours is negligible. Town staff is getting guidance from the state and federal government on how to use those employees in other areas or departments.
All employees would qualify for the town’s Emergency Leave Policy except for first responders. Unless a first responder is given quarantine or isolation orders due to exposure to the virus, they would not qualify for leave. Since emergency responders are necessary to continue emergency services, Brigman said, the town can’t give them the same leave options. This is also in line with what the federal act states for emergency responders.
The town’s leave policy does go beyond the protections given in the federal act. Harrisburg would provide all employees full pay during leave, while the federal act only gives some employees full pay and others two-thirds of pay. Haynes explained that this is possible because the benefits and salaries for employees are already included in the town’s budget.
“The revenue is there to pay for these employees if we want them,” he said.
Furlough some employees
The other option the town manager presented was to furlough employees who cannot work enough hours. Since some employees are not able to fully perform their duties, they could be put on leave for a period of time. This way the town would not have to pay for hours that have not been worked, Brigman said.
There are some complications to this plan. While the town would receive some savings through this option, they would be limited.
Unlike the private sector, the town has to pay all of the unemployment costs that the employee may collect during the leave. The town is required to pay for some benefits like medical or dental while the employees are on leave. Also while these employees were not putting in full work hours, the work they were performing would be shifted to other employees.
In addition employees would be furloughed based on their classification and not based on the individual, warned Brigman.
“We could potentially lose really good employees who we do not want to lose to other agencies,” he said.
While furlough is an option to look at with some potential, the town manager said, there are some negatives that should be addressed.
The council was scheduled to further these plans during its meeting Monday, April 13.