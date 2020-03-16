The Harrisburg Town Council will hold an emergency meeting Monday, March 16, at 5:30 pm in order to discuss the town’s response to the coronavirus.
Town officials have decided so far to keep operations and services running as normal and open to the public. But this could change on a day by day basis, officials said. The purpose of tonight’s meeting, officials said, is to keep the public informed on how town services will proceed and give any updates to their current decisions.
The town council will also look at declaring a local state of emergency. The council does not expect to put restrictions on businesses or residents. The purpose of a declaring a state of emergency, officials said, is to start formal proceedings in order to have access to other resources such as aid, in the event of an emergency.
The meeting will be held at Town Hall at 4100 Main St.