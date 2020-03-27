HARRISBURG - The Harrisburg Community Food Pantry announced they are still open and will receive donations during the novel coronavirus.
Volunteers at the pantry opened its doors Monday, March 23, but only three families were waiting. Volunteer Karen Lindsay said there had been a miscommunication.
“One of the TV stations showed that the Crisis Assistance Ministry closed all locations,” she said. “But we are not part of that. Most of our clients that saw it thought we were closed. And – with the way things have been – some just assumed we were closed.”
When volunteers learned that the Crisis Assistance Ministry in Mecklenburg had closed its doors, they called residents, telling them the Harrisburg pantry was still open. More families arrived, and 24 families were served in total.
Previously, the pantry had its highest number of families waiting at its doors Monday March 16. When volunteers arrived that morning, they only expected about 10 families, but a final headcount revealed 34 were waiting. In total, those 34 families encompassed 134 people. It was the pantry’s largest turnout to date, volunteers said. Normally the pantry serves 20 families on average. With the spread of the coronavirus, volunteers weren’t expecting such a large group.
“I had no idea what to anticipate because of the coronavirus. We wondered if we would have people wanting to come because we sit together in a big room where they wait to shop,” said Lindsay. “You don’t know how that affects some of the people.”
To keep shoppers safe, volunteers said they wore gloves and met families at their cars in a drive-thru system. Families were provided with a shopping list and specified what they needed. Volunteers then went inside, gathered the items and brought out a full buggy. Shoppers didn’t know the pantry would operate on a drive-thru system until after they arrived, said volunteer Nancy McDermith
“We did have almost our normal full house of volunteers. So it went very smoothly, but the clients coming in had no idea what they were going to be coming into today,” said McDermith.
Volunteers said they plan to stay open until they are told otherwise. The pantry is part of the Harrisburg Crisis Assistance Ministry and it is located inside of Rocky River Presbyterian Church. In order for the pantry to stay open, the church and the ministry’s board had to agree to keep operations going. Both the board and the church agreed to keep it open, and McDermith said the decision came down to one question.
“We know there are hungry people every week, so do we serve or not?” said McDermith.
Food Lion and Aldi help the pantry serve by donating food, but volunteers noticed that deliveries from these stores have been smaller than usual and the reason seemed obvious.
“If you’ve seen the grocery stores, you know they didn’t have much left to give us. So our shelves are really getting bare now,” Lindsay.
McDermith said the pantry, among other things, is in need of toilet paper, laundry detergent and dish soap. The Harrisburg Crisis Assistance Ministry will post a list on Facebook of things the pantry needs, but volunteers said the pantry is always in need.
“I think that as many people that are not working, we are going to see an uptick in the number of families we serve,” Lindsay said. “Maybe not this week, but in the next few weeks.”
The pantry opens Mondays at 9 a.m. until 1 pm. Rocky River Presbyterian Church is open for donations Mondays 9 a.m. – 1 pm and Harrisburg United Methodist is open for donations Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.