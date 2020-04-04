HARRISBURG - The upcoming Harrisburg Town Council meetings will be conducted virtually through Zoom Video Communications and residents can participate through phone or video.
The two upcoming town council meetings are the budget workshop April 7 and the town council meeting April 13. While the budget workshop will not include a public comment section, residents will have the opportunity to participate in the public comment and public hearing portions of the town council meeting.
Cabarrus Commissioners go virtual too
The Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners’ work session Monday, April 6, at 4 p.m. will be conducted remotely, as allowed by the Board’s Remote Participation Policy during this state of emergency, accoding to a notice from Cabarrus County.
There will not be a meeting place where members of the public can be physically present. The Board of Commissioners’ Work Session will be broadcast live at 4 p.m. on Spectrum Channel 22, https://www.youtube.com/cabarruscounty and https://www.cabarruscounty.us/cabcotv or if you wish to listen to the meeting you may call in at 704-920-2023 your pin will be 1234.
Harrisburg budget meeting
Residents can access the Harrisburg meeting through the link provided on the meeting agenda page of the town’s website https://harrisburgnc.org/129/Agendas-Minutes
There isn’t a public comment portion for this meeting, so residents can only listen in.
The council will discuss the Families First Coronavirus Response Act during the meeting. Town staff will brief the council on how the act will impact staffing levels, pay compensation and other requirements the town must follow said Town Manager Haynes Brigman.
“Staff will be presenting a recommendation for the council to consider, but we are required to have a Council-adopted policy or ratification of any modifications to our normal personnel policy or work schedule,” said Brigman. “It’s a work in progress with the fluidity of the COVID-19 situation.”
This act requires some public and private employers with less than 500 employees to provide paid sick leave or expanded family and medical leave for reasons related to COVID-19.
Employees are provided two weeks of paid sick leave at the regular pay rate if they are quarantined or are showing symptoms of the virus and are seeking medical diagnosis. It also requires two weeks of paid sick leave at two-thirds the regular pay rate for employees caring for a quarantined individual.
Employees are also offered up to 10 weeks of paid leave at two-thirds the regular rate for child care if their child’s school or care provider is closed due to the virus.
April 13 council meeting
The town has not yet released the link for the town council meeting. But it will be posted on the meeting agenda page when it is released.
Residents will be able to participate live during the meeting by phone or though the virtual chat. The town has also created an email for early comment submissions. The address is publiccomment@harrisburgnc.org. Residents can send questions or comments through email prior to the meeting. Those emails will be read aloud during the meeting.
There will also be a voicemail for residents to call prior to the meeting to submit comments or questions. Transcripts of these voicemails will be read out during the meeting as well. The number for the voicemail has not been provided yet.
The council will hold two public hearings during the meeting for a proposed rezoning and annexation. Residents can submit comments for the rezoning and annexation live during the meeting or they can submit comments prior through the email or voicemail box.