HARRISBURG – New prohibitions or restrictions were put into place with the local state of emergency declared by the Town on March 16, 2020. However, as the COVID-19 crisis continues to escalate, it is now deemed necessary for protection of public health and safety of the Town’s residents that prohibitions and restrictions shall apply in the following areas:
• No gatherings of fifty (50) persons or more shall take place in the Town of Harrisburg during the term of the Declaration of Local State of Emergency, unless otherwise exempted in the Declaration.
• All gyms, fitness centers and health clubs were to cease operations on their premises effective 6 AM on Saturday. This restriction does not prohibit gyms, fitness centers and health clubs from providing fitness or health instruction and programming through virtual access and streaming services to patrons, clients and other members of the public.
• Gyms, fitness centers and health clubs that are being used to provide childcare services on their premises to aid the Town’s response to the COVID-19 virus shall be authorized to remain open for the limited purpose of providing childcare services and activities specifically related to the provision of childcare.
• All public AND private playground structures should be closed immediately, until further notice. Public and private park areas, including fields, greenways and other similar outdoor amenities will be exempt from the provisions of this Declaration.
The state of emergency and this amendment to the state of emergency shall remain in effect until modified or rescinded by the Mayor or Town Council.
View the Amendment to Declaration of Local State of Emergency at https://harrisburgnc.org/DocumentCenter/View/2930/State-of-Emergency---Amended?bidId=.