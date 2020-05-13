HARRISBURG – The Town of Harrisburg has cancelled its annual Fourth of July celebration that was scheduled to be held July 3 and 4.
Town staff decided to cancel, officials said, to respect the state’s current restrictions on mass gatherings and to protect the community from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The town’s primary concern, officials said, is the health and safety of event attendees, sponsors, elected officials, vendors and staff.
Governor Roy Cooper’s modified May 5 executive order brought the state into phase one of a three-phase plan to reopen the state. The first phase only allows the opening of certain retail businesses at a 50% capacity.
The state must go through two more phases before larger gatherings. An exact number has not yet been disclosed.
Officials stated that even under the most optimistic circumstances, there is no feasible way to host the celebration while remaining compliant with the governor’s orders.
The reopening of Harrisburg Park was planned as part of this year’s celebration. The town will hold a grand reopening for Harrisburg Park later this summer.
The town will give more details about an alternate celebration for the park.
The Town is reviewing options to hold alternative festivities and activities to celebrate Independence Day with the community.