HARRISBURG – The Harrisburg Town Council adopted the fiscal year 2020-2021 budget at last night’s meeting.
The budget was set at $74,419,452 2021 with a $0.3550 per $100 valuation tax rate, which is the same as the town’s current rate. Town Manager Haynes Brigman previously stated in a town council meeting in May that, had there been no COVID-19 pandemic, the town could have used a revenue neutral tax rate. But the financial impacts of the pandemic are estimated to reach far into the fiscal year 2020-2021 budget.
Because of this, the town manager said, the town chose to keep the current tax rate and prioritized base operations and necessities.
“I do want to emphasize that the town is not moving forward as if this didn’t exist nor the impacts of COVID-19 to both our revenues and how we move forward,” he said. “Obviously the budget was prepared in a manner that has a lot of items budgeted – not very many new items. The mantra of the town was to keep everything the same. However we did agree to invest in certain projects or certain personnel related to public safety and our engineering and planning departments. But outside of that, we agreed to not take on any new expenses until we understood the full repercussions to the revenue impacts of COVID-19.”
He also stated that while some items are budgeted, they may not be implemented this fiscal year. For example, the retail recruitment study has a $50,000 allotment in the budget. But the study may be held off until later in the upcoming budget year or it may be put off until another budget year, Brigman said.
Town staff want to see the revenue impacts of the pandemic and make sure that the market is close to normal to catch an accurate response of the study, Brigman said.
Until the financial impacts to the town are clearer, the town manager said, all base and standard operations will be fully funded to ensure no interruptions in services will occur and that the current status for operations will continue.
While the budget was adopted, Councilman Rodney Dellinger opposed the budget and sited negative resident impacts as the reason for his opposition.
“We have all received emails considering this budget and people have talked to me and spoken with me. If it were any other time in the history of the world – but this pandemic has put a strain on some people – I would vote yes then. But due to the pandemic and since I know that it is going to hurt some people, I have to vote no tonight.”
He thanked the town manager and his team for putting the budget together quickly given the current economic state and uncertainty.
Councilman Ron Smith also commented that he had struggled with the budget proposal, but ultimately decided to support it.
“I expressed early on my concerns about COVID-19 and we have delayed expenditures. We have cut some expenditures. I know that we’ve got a lot of capital projects in there,” he said. “I have been at every angle with this. I have had every emotion with it, up and down – for it and against it. I know we’ve got to move forward in the space. I know we have passed history where we have had revenue neutral budgets and the outcome has not been good.”
Councilman Rick Russo also stated that he believed necessary budget cuts had been made for the next fiscal year.
“I think this has been one of the toughest budgets. But we did cut a lot of stuff out compared to where we started. The people need to realize that,” he said. “What we did keep, we had to keep.”
Councilman John Booth could not attend the meeting due to work obligations.