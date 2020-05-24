Easton Karriker
Easton Oakley Karriker will celebrate his fourth birthday Monday, May 25, 2020.
He is the son of Keith Karriker and Jennifer Hargett of Concord. He has two brothers, Zachary Nesbitt and Korey Karriker, and two sisters, Brianna Nesbitt and Karly Karriker.
Easton’s grandparents are Danny and Kathy Hargett of Concord.
His is the great-grandson of Bob and Sybil Hatley of Concord.
Easton was honored Saturday with an Avengers party with family at his grandparents’ home. He was also honored with a drive-by party by friends.