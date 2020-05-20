KANNAPOLIS – The Habitat Cabarrus ReStore located at 2902 South Cannon Blvd. in Kannapolis will reopen to the public Saturday, May 30. The store will operate from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday – Friday and 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
Due to the precautions associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Habitat Cabarrus ReStore has been closed since mid-March. In order to maintain a safe shopping experience, all staff and guests will be required to wear masks while working and shopping when the store reopens.
The store is currently accepting donations of household items such as appliances in working order, lighting, cabinets, furniture, building and plumbing supplies, home décor and more. For a full list of accepted donations, visit cabarrusrestore.org or call (704) 786-4000.
“We’re excited to reopen to help fund our mission of building decent and affordable homes in Cabarrus County,” Amy Freeze, executive director of Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County, said. “Since we’ve started taking donations again, we’ve added a lot of new pieces to the store including brand new bathroom vanities 50 percent below retail, brand new patio furniture 50 percent below retail and sofas for as low as $20.
“All proceeds from the Habitat Cabarrus ReStore are used to help build strength, stability, self-reliance and shelter for hard-working families in our own community.”
For more information on donating or shopping at ReStore Cabarrus, visit cabarrusrestore.org, Facebook or Instagram.
About ReStore Cabarrus:
Habitat for Humanity ReStores are nonprofit home improvement stores and donation centers that sell new and gently used furniture, appliances, home accessories, building materials and more to the public at a fraction of retail price. ReStores are independently owned and operated by local Habitat for Humanity organizations. Proceeds are used to help build strength, stability, self-reliance and shelter in local communities and around the world. The Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County ReStore is located at 2902 South Cannon Blvd., Kannapolis. To learn more, visit cabarrusrestore.org, Facebook or Instagram.