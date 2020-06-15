CABARRUS COUNTY — The Class of 2020 in Cabarrus County is officially graduated.
After hosting six graduations Friday, the final four classes in Cabarrus County crossed the finish line — both literally and figuratively — at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday as Jay M. Robinson, Mount Pleasant, Northwest Cabarrus and Concord held their commencements.
After Governor Roy Cooper put a ban on mass gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, schools across the state had to call an audible on their normal graduations and the Speedway was happy to host Cabarrus County for all 10 of its graduations.
All of these classes had a unique final three months to their high school academic careers, but that will not stop any of them from being optimistic about what’s to come.
“During this pandemic, we have adapted and flourished, and we will only grow stronger,” Ainsley Donath of Northwest Cabarrus said. “So as we all move on to our future, remember we are resilient.”
These last few months have given the Class of 2020 a perspective few high school graduates.
For some, it made them appreciate what they had even more.
“I think we can all agree to not take things for granted,” John Fam of Jay M. Robinson said. “For me personally, I would do anything to walk the halls one more time and cherish the family we built at Robinson these past four years.”
Beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, this class has seen a lot in 2020 alone. The last three weeks has been especially impactful as protests have been taking place across the nation in hopes of inciting change after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Change though does not happen in weeks, it happens over months and years and this Class of 2020 carries with it the hope that it can aid in change.
“We are the future, and we have the power to change systems that oppress and treat others as inferior,” Gloriest Lubamba of Concord High School said. “I have seen what the Class of 2020 is capable of and I know we will change America.”
As these students move on to the next chapter in their lives they have so much in front of them whether that be entering the work force, moving on to college or even starting their own businesses.
But the joy that comes with that is the expectation for the unknown. What will be next?
That can be something to look forward to.
“We may rise and we may fall with each choice but that is what makes our lives so special and extraordinary,” Megan Moser of Mount Pleasant said. “Our past, present, and future actions create a story, write history, and form a legacy for generations to come.”