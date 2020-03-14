N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper ordered all North Carolina Public Schools to be closed for at least two weeks beginning Monday.
The order comes after a Wake County teacher tested positive for coronavirus. According to WNCN-TV, a school teacher at Fuquay-Varina Elementary School began feeling ill and was tested. She came back positive for coronavirus.
The number of North Carolina COVID-19 cases was at 24 as of Saturday afternoon. Cooper, in a Saturday news conference, announced an executive order to stop mass gatherings of more than 100 people. He also directed that K-12 public schools across the state close for two weeks, starting Monday, March 16.
“Closing schools now will give us time to further understand COVID-19 and its effects on the people of this state,” Cooper said.
Some school systems had already announced they would close, but Wake County Public Schools, the state’s largest school system, waited until Saturday afternoon to close.
The governor acknowledged how the orders will be difficult for many.
“Hindsight is 20/20. I don’t want any regrets in our rearview mirror when this pandemic subsides,” Cooper said.
The Cabarrus County School Board has an emergency meeting scheduled for today at 12:30 p.m.
“We appreciate Governor Cooper’s careful consideration of all the impacts a statewide closure of our public school system would have on educators, students, parents, and the wider community,” said Mark Jewell, president of the North Carolina Association of Educators, on Cooper’s Executive Order Requiring the Temporary Closure of North Carolina K-12 Public Schools to Slow COVID-19 Transmission.
“Ultimately, we think this is the correct decision, and we thank him for acting decisively in the best interest of everyone involved.”
The N.C Department of Health and Human Services said the gathering ban does not apply to restaurants, shopping malls and other retail stores.
In a Tweet after the governor’s news conference, NCDHHS urged businesses to be mindful of social distancing and to take steps to keep customers safe.
Officials said that so far there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 being spread community member to community member.
“I do think the fact that we’ve not had community spread in N.C. is a good thing; we want to slow down the spread of the infection,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen. “Social distancing, cleaning surfaces, is slowing the spread. We will continue to watch the number of cases.”
N.C. Superintendent of Public Instruction Mark Johnson said the health of the state’s students and residents is the most important issue now.
“This has been a bipartisan effort. We are working together. What’s important now is the health of our state,” Johnson said.
A team is working on distance learning and efforts to feed students using school buses, Johnson said.
Cohen said more than 500 test kits have been used, and the number of cases continues to accelerate.