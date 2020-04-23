RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper announced at a news conference Thursday he is extending the state’s stay-at-home order through May 8.
This includes continued closure of dine-in restaurants, bars and close-contact businesses like hair and nail salons, movie theaters and others in Executive Order 120.
“Last week, we laid out some general steps on the path forward,” Cooper said. “We need an increase in testing, more tracing, and we need our trends to be heading in the right direction. The White House shared similar guidance with states, and we have incorporated much of that guidance in our plan.
“After a thorough analysis of the details of testing, tracing, and trends, and having conversations with Trump Administration officials like Dr. (Anthony) Fauci, it’s clear that we are on the right path, but that our state is not ready to lift restrictions yet.”
Cooper’s initial stay-at-home order was set to expire April 29. Schools were initially closed for two weeks but that was extended to May 15.
Several counties in the state sent letters requesting the governor lift the stay-at-home order, but this did not change his decision.
“It’s important to get our economy moving forward,” Cooper said. “We’re helping with unemployment payments, stimulus money and the businesses that continue to be open. But I won’t risk the health of our people or our hospitals. And easing these restrictions now would do that.”
North Carolina currently has 7,608 cases of COVID-19, with 253 deaths coming as a result of the virus.
"This decision is based on the data that we see in our critical categories," Cooper said. "I know people want our lives and our livelihoods back, and I have a plan to do that. But first we will need to hit certain metrics in order to do that."
Cabarrus County remains under a stay-at-home proclamation as well, and the city of Concord recently extended its state of emergency at a meeting Tuesday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, said the state will have to look at four metrics before lifting the stay-at-home order.
COVID-like syndromic cases over 14 days.
Lab-confirmed cases over 14 days.
Positive tests as percentage of total tests over 14 days.
Hospitalizations over 14 days.
On Thursday, the state saw the second-highest number of new cases seen since the emergence of COVID-19 in North Carolina, but she said a lot of that has to do with the total number of tests they are doing.
As the state does more tests there will be more cases of COVID-19 found. North Carolina’s rate of COVID-19 cases continues to go up, if only slightly. To lift the stay-at-home order, there will need to be a decrease seen, which they have not yet.
The state had been averaging 2,500 tests per day, but over the last few days they have been averaging more than 5,000, and the actual average number of positive results on the tests performed is going down, which is a “good, early sign.”
Cohen said the curve is flattening, but the state does also want to see a downward trend.
“We have flattened the curve. Thank you,” she said. “That is the power of what we can achieve when we come together.”
She did say they want to see more testing. She believes North Carolina is doing a good job of this, but they want to see more.
Also, she mentioned they will differ from the White House guidance in one way when it comes to opening the state back up.
They don’t necessarily want to see a pure decrease, but more of a “sustained leveling,” which would mean the state is heading in the right direction to make sure nothing is sneaking up on them that would be a risk to public health.
“The hard work you’ve been doing ... means North Carolina is in a good place,” she said. “We’re going to get there.”
Cooper then gave more details on what the state’s plan is to reopen the economy, which we will post in its entirety:
“We have developed a three-stage plan to move forward that stimulates the economy while protecting our health,” he said. “While the ‘Stay-At-Home’ order will continue until May 8, I want to share some details of our plan so people can understand how we’ll gradually ease these restrictions.
“In the first phase, the ‘Stay-At-Home’ order will stay in place, but it will be modified to allow more reasons to leave home, including commercial activities at any business allowed to be open, such as clothing stores, sporting goods stores, book shops and other kinds of retailers.
“Mass gatherings will stay limited to 10 people or less. Our parks can reopen if they follow the mass-gathering limitation. Face coverings will still be recommended when social distancing isn’t possible. The same restrictions will remain in place for congregate living settings.
“After a minimum of two to three weeks has passed and we continue to hit our marks, we can enter Phase 2. Here, the ‘Stay-At-Home’ order can be lifted, but we will still encourage vulnerable populations to continue to stay at home.
“Houses of worship, restaurants, bars and other businesses can open their doors for people as long as they operate at reduced capacity. The number of people allowed in a mass gathering will be increased.
“After a minimum of four to six weeks has passed and we continue to hit our marks, we can enter Phase 3. Vulnerable population guidance will continue to loosen. There’ll be increased capacity at bars, restaurants, other businesses and houses of worship. The mass gathering ban will increase.
“In all of these phases, strict rules will continue to apply to nursing homes and other congregate living facilities. If infections spike or our benchmark trends start to move in the wrong direction, we may move to move back to a previous phase to protect our public health. We’ll continue using the best science and data available, consulting with business leaders to make those decisions.
“We know we won’t go back to the way we lived in January or February soon. We need a vaccine, and we need more ways to determine our level of immunity. But if we keep protecting ourselves and return to work and play carefully, we can rebuild the damage this virus has done to our state.
“North Carolinians are tough. We’ve been through trying times. And I know that we will tap that resiliency to look out for each other, encourage each other and support each other as we beat this virus. And we will beat this virus.”