RALEIGH — Governor Roy Cooper announced Friday at a press conference schools throughout the state of North Carolina will be closed for the rest of the school year.
Online learning will continue, but schools as educational buildings will not be used.
“Today, we’ve had to make another tough choice. Together with Superintendent Johnson and Chairman Davis, we have decided to continue remote learning for the rest of this school year for our K-12 public schools,” Cooper said. “School classrooms may be closed, but the learning is not over.”
When the state saw its first case of COVID-19 in March, Cooper soon after closed schools for two weeks starting on March 15.
A few weeks later that was extended to May 15 and now it is through the end of the scholastic year.
“We don’t make this decision lightly, but it’s important to protect the health and safety of our students and our school staff,” Cooper said.
Cabarrus County Schools and Kannapolis City Schools began online learning in recent weeks. No student’s grades can be hurt during this time as no one can guarantee equal access to Wifi or a consistent learning setting.
As for the rest of 2020, Cooper would not be specific as to whether schools would reopen in the fall.
“The opening of schools in summer and fall, and the availability of summer camps, are going to depend on meeting health guidelines,” he said.
Cooper extended the state’s “stay-at-home” order through May 8 on Thursday and emphasized this is contingent upon the kind of progress North Carolina is seeing with the effect of COVID-19 on its citizens.
Opening back up the state will come in three phases which could last anywhere from six weeks to nine weeks and could suffer setbacks if medical professionals once again see a spike in cases of COVID-19.
To open the state back up, Dr. Mandy Cohen said they need to see either a decrease in cases of COVID-19 or a steady leveling over a long period of time.
As of right now, the state is closed through May 8 and what happens after that remains to be determined.
“This pandemic will be with us for some time,” Cooper said. “But I have every confidence we will find a way to get schools open safely in the new school year. These challenges will require close coordination with the Board, DPI and the General Assembly, and I hope to continue working together.”