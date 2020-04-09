SOPHIA — Keyauwee Program Center will be celebrating its 75th anniversary in September this year and it will be happy to welcome Girl Scout Troops from all over the world.
Ninety-five percent of the Keyauwee Program Center’s visitors are associated with Girl Scouts and Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont (GSCP2P) is excited to join in this special occasion.
“Keyauwee Program Center serves as such a wonderful memory for so many girls across our council and we are so excited to be celebrating this milestone year,” Lane Cook, CEO of GSCP2P, said in a press release. “We want it to continue to be a place where girls can come to experience the outdoors, have new adventures, make lifelong friends and grow in their confidence and character. The impact Keyauwee has made on those who have visited over the past seven decades will truly continue to make it thrive in the years to come.”
The 75th event was originally slated to take place in June, but due to the closings across the world because of the COVID-19 virus, it had to be pushed back until Saturday, September 5.
Charlotte Elliott is the Director of Outdoor Experience for GSCP2P and she can’t wait to see the energy all of the girls bring especially after the prospect of being cooped up for months due to social distancing guidelines put in place by healthcare professionals across the world.
“I think there’s going to be a lot of relief honestly,” she said. “Especially by the time we’ve gotten to the other side of this and hopefully, obviously, at that point we will be done.
“And I think it’s just going to be a lot of excitement to be able to see your friends again. I feel like there’s a lot of — the current situation is making a lot of people grateful for things that we didn’t realize needed to be grateful for.
“And so just as simple as going to see a friend and giving them a hello hug is being taken for granted, so I think it’s going to be even more special now.”
Elliott started at Keyauwee 18 years ago. She worked there for more than a decade before she took over as Director of Outdoor Experience for GSCP2P.
GSCP2P has three camps across the state which serve more than 40 counties in North Carolina but Keyauwee will always hold a special place in her heart.
“It’s a really special place where girls’ lives are changed,” she said. “And you have an opportunity to impact people in a way that you can’t anywhere else and there’s a lot of girls that feel like this is the only place they can fit and be themselves at this camp.”
The one-day event at Keyauwee Program Center will feature activity opportunities for camp alumnae, Girl Scout families, volunteers, girls and the general public to come out and remember some of their favorite times. Activities will be available, including a campfire with songs along with the chance experience some favorite traditions.
The event runs 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and registration is required. The price is $30 per person (2 and under are free). Keyauwee Program Center is located at 2574 Sweetbriar Road, Sophia, NC 27350.
For more information about the celebration or to learn more about summer camp opportunities or Girl Scouting in your local area, please contact info@girlscoutsp2p.org or call 800-672-2148.