CONCORD — Selflessness is defined as the “concern more with the needs and wishes of others than with one's own.”
There is a lot of this going around Cabarrus County right now whether it be with Kannapolis City Schools and Cannon School making face shield gear for hospitals, or community police officers taking time to reassure children that the “stay-at-home” proclamation isn’t a reason for alarm but simply to keep them safe.
People around this community are doing all they can to provide for others as much as they can.
The folks over Gianni’s Trattoria are no different.
When Governor Roy Cooper announced schools would be closing for two weeks on March 14, owner Gianni Goode and head chef Heather Stadler decided they would provide free lunches to children under the age of 12.
And when Cooper announced earlier this week schools would be closed until May 15, Gianni’s Trattoria kept their program going and they will continue to keep it running as long as they can despite their business taking a major shot due to dine-in areas in restaurants being closed down in the state for the last two weeks.
Gianni’s Trattoria has lost three-quarters of its business since their dine-in area was shut down. They have had to lay off half of their employees because of the loss of business. But despite all of that, they will continue to provide free lunch to students as long as they can.
“The community has supported us for so long and so many years, we’ve been down here 12 years now and Heather and I believe that no child should go without food,” Gianni said. “Some of these children, their school lunch is their main food.
“So the community has given us so much and given us a life in 12 years being down here coming from New York that we wanted to give back to the community a little bit and take care of the kids most of all.”
Gianni and Heather have a combined 63 years in the restaurant business. They met in New York through a mutual friend and have been working together for 20 years.
They have had to make some cuts in some places to make sure they can run for as long as they can.
“We’ve had to adjust some of our hours,” Heather said. “We are closed on Mondays and Tuesdays now because that seems to be the lower point of the week for everybody and then we’re going Wednesday through Sunday.
“So, since we renewed the children’s program and we’re going to be closed on Monday, Tuesday, we’re going to go Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, that way we can make sure we have all the food and things in that we need to have.”
Gianni’s is providing hot meals to children during the day including spaghetti and meatballs in addition to cold options of sandwiches. That runs every day of the week despite the restaurant being closed for business Monday and Tuesday.
They don’t expect anything in return from these children or their families. Many of the parents simply come and pick up meals at the curb without ordering anything and that is fine with Gianni and Heather.
“(No) child should go without a meal, we believe in that,” Gianni said. “So we want to really support our community and make it work even though it’s really tough times on us, and, I mean, it is tough, but if we’re going to suffer there’s no reason why these children have to suffer.”
Gianni’s Trattoria is an upscale restaurant that mostly does dine-in orders, but they also have a pizzeria upstairs in their building.
They only do takeout orders at this point, but they are considering starting up delivery services as well.
“Just doing takeout is so hard because we have to limit our staff in the back, we have to limit the staffing up front,” Gianni said. “We already laid off more than half our work staff, and they’re all welcome to come back as soon as I can open these doors because I have the best crew…I won’t even call them a crew…I have the best family that’s ever worked for us ever in North Carolina down here and we don’t want to see these guys go without anything.
“They call every day, they check in with us every day, we call them we make sure they’re OK, so as soon as this all goes away they’ll come back to work for us.”
Gianni’s Trattoria remains open Wednesday through Sunday for takeout orders. You can reach the restaurant at 704-788-0595 or 704-788-1930.
“We are in this together,” Gianni said. “We want to help as much as we can, we want them to be safe, healthy, and let’s get this nation back to where it belongs.”