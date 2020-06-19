CONCORD – The Concord Streetlight and Frolic 5k is going to be held a bit differently this year with virtual participation and a new medal and T-shirt for all participants.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Concord wanted to wait to see if a mass gathering of the 5k’s usual magnitude would be permitted by Governor Roy Cooper, said Athletic Specialist Daryl Cherry Jr. The decision to hold the run virtually was made recently, he said.
The city wanted to give residents something to do while still staying at home and give them a reason to get moving, Cherry said.
“It is just a matter of keeping people going and keeping their mind going during the pandemic. We are just trying to keep people active and out and about,” Cherry explained. “A lot of people aren’t essential workers and a lot of businesses haven’t opened and some kids haven’t been in school for almost half a year.”
Residents who have attended the run before will notice quite a few differences this year. The major difference is that participants will run the 5k by themselves at any time from July 10-July 24. The registration period is already open and will run until the first day of the event, July 10.
Residents will receive a map of the regular route for the 5k if they wish to run it that way, Cherry said, but it can be completed however they want.
“People can run laps around their yard, if that’s how they want to do it,” Cherry said.
The main focus, is just getting people motivated to get moving, he said. During the 2 weeks for the event, participants can expect emails from the Concord Parks and Recreation Department checking in on residents and giving a few running tips along the way.
Runners are also invited to run in groups of friends to complete the 5k, but are asked to remember social distance guidelines.
Once residents complete their run, they can email in their times. The department will begin mailing out completion packages July 22 for residents that have sent in their times. The packages will include this year’s T-shirt and a participation medal.
There will be no first second or third place winners this year, Cherry said. Concord wants the focus for the event to be getting people outdoors and to remind them that they aren’t alone.
Residents that wish to participate in the run can sign up here.
Participants can email their completion times to cherryd@concordnc.gov or roehrsz@concordnc.gov or simpsond@concordnc.gov.