Effective immediately the Gem Theatre will be closed until further notice.
The health and safety of our employees, customers and our community is our highest priority and for that reason we will suspend operations as of noon on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
We will continue to monitor local, state and federal guidelines to determine when we are able to safely resume providing a healthy and entertaining escape from the very trying times we are all experiencing.
We encourage everyone to utilize the Cabarrus Health Alliance web site as a reliable source of guidance and information. https://www.cabarrushealth.org/
- Symptoms of Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- CDC has updated travel recommendations please visit link for more details: https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/notices
- If you have been instructed self-monitor your symptoms by a healthcare provider, or through guidance from the CDC or Department of Health and Human Services, please use this form: CHA Self-Monitoring Tool.
- If you have a specific question, please call the CHA Health Information line at 704-920-1213. All messages will be returned by a CHA nurse within two hours if received between 8am-5pm. Please leave a good return call number.
- You can also email HealthInfo@cabarrusHealth.org and you will receive an email response.
- During after-hours, people who have questions or concerns related to COVID-19 can call 866-462-3821 for more information. Press 1 for English or to ask for a language interpreter. Spanish speakers should press 2. To submit questions online, go to www.ncpoisoncontrol.org and select "Chat."