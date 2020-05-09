Around 9 a.m. Saturday, May 9, the Concord Fire Department received a call from a neighbor concerning a garage fire on Wyoming Drive Northwest.
Crews arrived on scene within 4 minutes and confirmed an active fire involving a detached garage that had extended to multiple vehicles as well as the nearby house, according to a news release from the fire department.
Concord Fire had the fire under control within 6 minutes of arriving on the scene, with no injuries.
A total of four engines, one ladder, one rescue and two battalion chiefs responded with 23 firefighters.
The Concord Fire Department was assisted by the Kannapolis Fire Department, Cabarrus County EMS and the City of Concord Police Department.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Concord Fire Marshal’s Office.
No estimate of the cost of the damage was released.