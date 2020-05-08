Today’s Friday Five is going to be random thoughts from my workstation in the corner of my bedroom. Like all of you, I am suffering from COVID-19 fatigue.
No. 1
How many people do you come into contact with each week? I got to thinking how few people I see now. BC2020 (Before COVID), during a typical week I would go to Speedway every morning for a big, unsweetened iced tea and a snack (contact with five people on average), then head to the office (10 people).
The office restroom is in the hallway, so I see the folks from OneBlood, Edward Jones, Cougar Run and others who happen to be in the hall (maybe another 10 people).
During a typical BC2020 week, I would go to a running group (Couch25K Motivate Wellness Concord, 25 people) twice a week, and then run a 5K or other run on the weekend (50 to 500 people).
Conservatively, let’s say I eat at a restaurant three times a week (3 times 50, 150 people). I go to Sam’s Club once a week (50 people). I like the samples, but that’s gone now. Add in at least one visit to Target and Walmart each week (200 people).
I walk at Carolina Mall at least once a week (75 people) and Concord Mills Mall once a week (500 people).
We typically go to the movies twice a month (150 per time, divided by four to get weekly results, so 75 people). I went to church every Sunday (125 people).
Now let’s get a total — 1,195 to 1,645 people per week. Those are really conservative numbers. That’s not counting all the ball games I go to, and anybody who happened to walk into the office. I would have put a lot of people at risk had I had COVID-19. Think how fast that disease could have spread. I’m sure your contact list will vary, but if you think about it, it does add up.
Right now I am in close contact with only two people and hopefully nobody else within 6 feet, though the parks and greenways have been pretty crowded.
No. 2
Planting the garden. I’ve got tomatoes, peppers, lettuce and cucumbers planted. I hope this cold spell doesn’t get them.
Jordan and I are working a couple of beds out at Frank Liske Park in the community garden. In the past, we’ve had some good tomatoes, onions and sunflowers, but have always had major battles with grass.
The young Eagle Scout who built the raised beds a few years ago left one thing off — a barrier underneath to keep the grass out. I call this stuff wire grass, but I think I might be Bermuda. We’ve pulled grass with long, white roots 3 or so feet long.
Community service workers have helped some in the winter by digging in the beds, but they and we never get all the grass out, and it chokes out the plants.
We’re trying solarizing now. It worked in our home garden. You put black plastic over the area you are trying to rid of grass and weeds. It needs to be black plastic. You’re supposed to do it in the winter, but I think it will work anytime.
The theory is the black plastic makes the ground warm enough to sprout the grass or weeds. Then the lack of sunlight causes the plant to die after sprouting.
The Master Gardeners at Frank Liske seem to be trying this, too, but I think they made one mistake. They used clear plastic. The plastic acted like a greenhouse, and the weeds grew but didn’t die because they were still getting sunlight. It still might work if the plastic causes it to get too hot and the weeds burn up. We’ll see.
I’ve found two drawbacks — ants love it, and so does the occasional snake.
No. 3
“What kind of snake is this copperhead?” Snake questions, pictures and comments are common on the social media site Next Door. This question, which needs a comma or dash, drew lots of responses. Almost every snake posted is a “copperhead” to someone.
Once upon a time, I killed most snakes I came in contact with. I’ve tried to stop killing them unless I feel threatened.
I had a pile of leftover siding in the yard that I moved this week. I knew there were likely snakes somewhere in the pile. Sure enough, there were two small brown snakes and a salamander. The larger of the snakes was about 18 to 20 inches long and seemed to play dead after I moved the siding. He crawled off after we left.
Those were the fourth and fifth snakes I’ve seen in the yard this spring, and counting.
No. 4
The census is making progress. I got a nice voicemail last week from a reader who didn’t get her census postcard. She called the toll-free number (844-330-2020) and got counted. The website is my2020census.gov. Please be counted. It’s important.
Here are the latest response rates: North Carolina, 53.5 percent of households: Cabarrus, 55.4 percent; Rowan, 56.2 percent; Stanly, 55.2 percent; Iredell, 60 percent; Mecklenburg, 57 percent; and Union, 65.3 percent.
The goal for Cabarrus County is 80 percent. We’ve still got a ways to go.
No. 5
Signs up on the old Kmart building. It looks like Elevation Church will have its Concord location open soon. They’ve converted the garden shop and auto shop, plus a bit more of the building into the church. It looks good.
Work appears to be hot and heavy on the new entertainment complex in the middle of the building. They’ve put up signs for “Stars and Stripes,” which will feature a bowling alley and other fun stuff. Boy, it sure is a tough time to be starting a new business.