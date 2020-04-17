Cabarrus County continued to be a hot spot for development — at least it was until we “hit pause” about a month ago — and we’re hoping it will continue when we get back to “normal.”
No. 1Project Press eyes Kannapolis building. Cabarrus County Commissioners are slated to consider economic development incentives at Monday’s meeting. Cabarrus Economic Development is calling it Project Press.
The unnamed company is looking to invest $68 million in a spec building at 1858 Kannapolis Parkway. County records show the project would create 231 jobs with above average pay.
If approved, the company would receive a rebate of 85 percent of the new property taxes generated. The incentive period would be over five years.
Kannapolis City Council will consider its incentive package for Project Press at the April 27 meeting.
The 300,000-square-foot building is being marketed by Foundry Commercial. It is located on the north side of the Kannapolis Gateway Business Park.
It is in the city of Kannapolis despite the U.S. Post Office still calling it a Concord address.
No. 2
Cabarrus EDC March activities. Every month the EDC produces a report/infographic for Cabarrus County Commissioners. For March, there were 46 active projects with 10 new ones added in March.
The average investment for these projects was $102 million each.
Concord led the way with 39 potential projects, followed by 14 in Kannapolis and five each for Harrisburg and Midland. Mount Pleasant was left out.
No. 3
Building permits in March were still pretty high. Reports from the Cabarrus County Construction Standards office showed 324 permits were issued in March with a total value of $75.9 million. There was $28.6 million for residential project.
The residential number was higher in March 2019 with $32.5 million, but the overall number was $44.9 million.
The biggest difference in the March 2020 total is the $35.1 million permit issued for the Amazon center at 413 Goodman Road.
No. 4
Amazon is still hiring. Nationwide Amazon plans to hire 75,000 more workers. That’s in addition to the recently announced 100,000 workers needed. In North Carolina, 3,900 jobs have been added to the 3,500 workers who were already employed with the giant internet retailer.
Amazon said it plans to add 2,000 more jobs (combination of full and part time). The starting pay has increased by $2 an hour to $17 per hour. More information about the jobs is online at www.amazon.com/jobsnow.
No. 5
Cabarrus census participation needs improvement. Through Wednesday only 47.5 percent of Cabarrus County households had responded to the 2020 U.S. Census. The local goal is 80 percent, so we have a ways to go.
To fill out your census form, go online to my2020census.gov or call 1-844-330-2020. Many of you probably have already done your civic duty. How about phoning a friend and reminding them?
Across the country, 49.4 percent of households have filled out their forms. The total North Carolina rate is 45.9 percent responding. Other nearby county response percentages are: Iredell, 50.8 percent; Union, 55.9 percent; Mecklenburg, 49.4 percent; Stanly, 45.8 percent and Rowan, 46.1 percent.
If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can rant about email mplemmons@independenttribune.com