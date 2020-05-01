Today’s Friday Five is largely a therapy session for me. Banging out the newspaper from the corner of my bedroom is not as much fun as seeing you guys everyday out and about in Cabarrus County.
Many of you are being dragged into the 21st century kicking and screaming, while some of you in our print audience are blissfully unaware of some of crap that’s going down, namely all false “information” and hatred being spewed on Facebook and Twitter. And many of the more tech-savvy among you are asking, “What took you so long?”
No. 1
A virtual reality. Many of you know I like to run (slowly) and bike (also slowly), and this is the time of year that you normally have all those 5K, 10K and half-marathons for a variety of causes or simply for the fun of it.
The running and cycling promoters are scraping by with “virtual” races and challenges. It’s good motivation, and people who still have jobs can add to their T-shirt collections. Using a combination of technology (GPS-enabled apps), social media and websites, the exercise community can keep going. But it’s still not the same as trying to chase that one slow person you think you can beat to the finish line. When I say you, I mean me.
Jiggy with the Piggy would have been this week. I remember a couple of years ago, sprinting to the finish line in the 5K to beat this fellow who kept yo-yoing back and forth with me throughout the race. I was pleased to beat him, only to find out he was at least 15 years older than me. I’ve got a ways to go.
Our schools are busy trying to replace proms, sports seasons and graduations with something our kids will remember fondly. If you’re on social media, you’ve probably seen some of these tributes. They bring smiles as long as we don’t dwell on what the kids are missing. The walk around the stage, that last chance at a conference title and that special night with friends all dressed up. It’s not fair, but it’s hand we’ve all been dealt.
No. 2
Memories made. I think it hit me hardest this week when Concord Parks and Rec announced cancellation of the spring baseball and softball seasons, and then I saw the graphic on their website of kids running bases.
Playing ball, coaching kids and watching games have been a big part of my life. Jordan and Dayne both played from the time they were little. I think Dayne started when he was 4 (now a 30-year-old optical research scientist at Case Western University). It was fun for them. It was fun for me.
There wasn’t that much technology back then. I had a cellphone. Keith Troutman and I were coaching a baseball team one spring over at McAllister Field (beyond the outfield fence at Webb Field) when I apparently butt-dialed my WEGO-AM morning show co-host, Bob Brown. Bob got a kick out of it. He said he listened to Keith and I yell encouragement and coach the kids for about 15 minutes.
No. 3
Changes at the Independent Tribune. You will notice a few new names popping up in bylines. Thomas Lott has been with us a few months now. He’s covering education, the city of Kannapolis and several other things. He’s from Texas Tech, with other stops in the Lone Star State, Kansas and in the sports world in Charlotte.
Thomas took over for Erin Kidd, who left for greener pastures with the Lutherans. She still helps us out occasionally when I forget a password or miss some news item I should have seen.
Joining us officially this week is Victoria Young. She’s from Cabarrus County, has a journalism degree from UNC Chapel Hill and has hit the ground running. Victoria is covering the crime beat, the city of Concord, Harrisburg and, once again, many other things.
Victoria takes the spot vacated by Adam Thompson, who is now working over at Channel 3 WBTV. I haven’t talked with Adam recently, but I did see a beautiful picture of his daughter Caroline posted online the other day. That makes me smile — most of the time little Caroline has a big smile.
Robert Irby joins our sports staff Monday. Robert, a Virginia Tech graduate, just finished an internship with Joe Gibbs racing. He’s excited to get started on his first newspaper job and we’re looking forward to working with him. He replaces Jay Boyd, who left for WBTV Sports.
Robert will be learning from a master — Jemal Horton.
I can’t tell you how proud I am of the job Jemal is doing with sports. Many newspapers are cutting back their sports sections because there are no games. Jemal is a gifted writer, a craft that he has worked at for many years. He understands that sports isn’t just the scores. He knows that the people/players/coaches are what matter. We are lucky to have him in Cabarrus County.
No. 4
Gas prices are going down. But they aren’t going down in Cabarrus County. Why is that?
AAA of the Carolinas said the average gas price for regular unleaded in North Carolina is $1.65 per gallon and $1.57 in South Carolina (lower taxes are the main difference). We aren’t seeing those prices here. QT, Speedway and the stations I’ve seen in passing are in the $1.75 to $1.79 range. I think Sam’s Club (for members) was $1.67.
Come on, guys — the demand can’t be that great here. I guess they are making up for not being able to stick it to us on the candy-bar prices inside the store.
No. 5
Census responses are still dragging. As of Tuesday, April 28, only 50.6 percent of Cabarrus households had filled out their 2020 census forms. That’s slightly above the state percentage of 49.4 percent.
But it’s well above the rate in Graham County out west. The mountain folks’ response rate was only 18.5 percent. Graham almost always has among the highest unemployment rates in the state, too.
Here are some other response rates in our region: Rowan, 50.5; Mecklenburg, 53.4; Union, 60.6; Iredell, 55.2; and Stanly, 49.3.
There is still time to respond. Visit my2020census.gov or call 844-330-2020.
No. 5A
Bud Light litter. Our friend Richard Flowe sent me a picture of a Bud Light can he came across while taking a break from a cycling spin into southern Rowan County. Jordan and I came upon more Bud Light cans this week, too.
We were riding bikes out on the George Liles Greenway from Willow Oaks to Concord Parkway and decided that since the greenway was so crowded, we would spin behind the Publix for a few laps.
The first thing we saw was a Bud Light can. Altogether, we saw four cans and a plastic bottle. Three were Bud Lights, one Michelob Ultra and the plastic bottle was Sprite. Come on, guys, you can do better than that.