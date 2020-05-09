The Concord Fire Department was called to a house fire Friday afternoon at 625 Knollcrest Drive NE near Concord High School.
Crews responded and arrived within four minutes to find a single family home with flames coming from the rear of the dwelling and extending through the roof.
Firefighters entered the house to extinguish the flames and search for victims. The fire was brought under control in 16 minutes. No one was home at the time of the fire.
There were no injuries reported. A total of 27 firefighters responded to the alarm. Concord Fire Department was assisted by Concord Electrical Department, Kannapolis Fire Department and Cabarrus County EMS. Damage to the house is estimated at $35,000.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Concord Fire Department photo