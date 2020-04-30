Gilmore Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church will be giving away free lunches at the church, 762 Central Drive, Concord, to the communities on Saturday, May 2, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Most Popular
-
Massive layoffs at S&D Coffee and Tea adds to COVID-19 economic woes
-
PRO FOOTBALL: Former Concord standout joins Tampa Bay Buccaneers
-
Shots fired at Walmart near Concord Mills Sunday
-
COVID-19 cases, death rise in Rowan County
-
COVID-19 has killed multiple bishops and pastors within the Church of God in Christ, the nation's largest black Pentecostal denomination
Latest Local Offers
EXODUS WORKS LANDSCAPING!! Serving Catawba / Unifour area! Landscaping, mowing, weed eating, trash removal, mulch and dirt spreading. Excavating, General Labor, and much more! CALL FOR DETAILS TODAY! 828-324-2390
HENSLEY'S POWER WASHING We pressure wash all exterior surfaces including... Houses, Decks, Driveways & Sidewalks For A Free Estimate Call...668-7476 or 243-5695
ON THE LEVEL MOLD & REPAIR SERVICES