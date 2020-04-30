Gilmore Chapel AME Zion Church

Gilmore Chapel AME Zion Church is located on Central Drive, off Concord Parkway, just south of Lowe's Home Improvement. From Google Maps

Gilmore Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church will be giving away free lunches at the church, 762 Central Drive, Concord,  to the communities on Saturday, May 2, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

