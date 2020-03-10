N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff beginning Tuesday, March 10, in honor of Gunnery Sgt. Diego D. Pongo and Marine Corps Capt. Moises A. Navas.
Sgt. Pongo and Capt. Navas died while accompanying Iraqi Security Forces in north central Iraq on Sunday. They were both assigned to the 2nd Marine Raider Battalion, Marine Forces Special Operations Command at Camp Lejeune.
In tribute, flags are to remain at halfstaff through sunset Sunday, March 15.
“We are deeply saddened by the news that two Camp Lejeune marines lost their lives in service to our country on Sunday. I am grateful for Capt. Moises A. Navas and Gunnery Sgt. Diego D. Pongo’s courage, and our thoughts are with their loved ones,” Cooper said.
As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.
The Department of Defense said the two Marines were supporting Operation Inherent Resolve. They died Sunday, March 8, while supporting Iraqi Security Forces in north central Iraq. The incident is under investigation.
The Marine Times reported that they were killed while clearing a tunnel of ISIS fighters.
Pongo, 34, is from Simi Valley, California.
Navas, 34, is from Germantown, Maryland.