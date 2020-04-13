KANNAPOLIS – Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA), Cabarrus County’s public health authority, shared another large increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases on Easter Day.
Current case data:
*Over 1,900 COVID-19 tests have been administered to Cabarrus residents
*174 Cabarrus County residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19
*Increase of 49 cases from Saturday
Five Oaks Rehabilitation update
There are currently 67 confirmed COVID-19 cases at Five Oaks Rehabilitation in Concord.
Following Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, CHA administered COVID-19 tests to more than 300 patients and staff members with connections to the long-term care facility—even those who are asymptomatic—on April 9 and 10.
CHA expects the number of confirmed cases to increase as results for pending tests return. The agency is conducting contact investigations for each confirmed case.
The rehab center has implemented strategies to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the facility including:
*Increasing personal protective equipment
*Closing communal spaces, such as the dining room
*Utilizing single-use eating utensils and plates
*Restricting visitors
Number of cases across N.C.
As of 11 a.m. Sunday, April 12, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 4520 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina. There have been 81 deaths.
At that time, NCDHH reported 331 people were in the hospital with confirmed COVID-19 cases.
New health director begins today
Dr. Bonnie Coyle joins the CHA full time beginning today, Monday, April 13. Erin Shoe has been interim director following the retirement of long-time director Fred Pilkington.