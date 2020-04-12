KANNAPOLIS – Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA), Cabarrus County’s public health authority, shared the largest one-day jump in COVID-19 cases in Cabarrus County with much of it coming from cases at Five Oaks Rehab.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases now stand at 125 after 28 new confirmed cases since Friday.
Current case data through Saturday 6 p.m.:
*More than 1,800 COVID-19 tests have been administered to Cabarrus residents
*125 Cabarrus County residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19
*Increase of 28 cases from Friday
*More than half of the new cases are from Five Oaks Rehab in Concord
*Over 300 residents and staff at Five Oaks Rehab were tested
*Over 190 of those tests are still pending
CHA is conducting contact investigations for every confirmed case. Health officials will share a complete report on the facility once all test results return.
One Cabarrus County person has died from a confirmed case of COVID-19 and a Virginia man also died in the county (his death and case is counted in Virginia).
“We need our community to step up in a big way,” said Dr. Bonnie Coyle, CHA’s new health director. “Simply put, assume you are having contact with the virus every time you leave your home. We are at that point in Cabarrus County.”
The public health command center and phone lines are open all weekend. For questions or concerns, email healthinfo@cabarrushealth.org or call 704-920-1213.
Across North Carolina there have been 4312 confirmed cases with 80 deaths. The figures were updated at 11 a.m. Saturday. The state report cases in 91 of the 100 counties (six WNC counties and three in eastern North Carolina don’t have confirmed cases).