CONCORD — A motorcyclist was killed Friday, May 1, in a crash involving two vehicles that occurred in Concord on Weddignton Road between Old Harmony Drive and Bennington Drive.
The motorcyclist was Timothy Reissig, 55, from Kannapolis.
Reissig was coming over the bend on Weddington Road and crossed the center line into the oncoming lane. A truck with a utility trailer was in the oncoming lane and was about to make a right turn. The truck driver tried to turn out of the way, the report stated, but Reissig hit the side of the trailer head on.
He was air lifted by Med Center Air to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, Captain Todd McGhee stated, but he latter died that night at 8 p.m.
The captain said that neither driver was speeding and that alcohol was not a factor involved in the crash.