Bryanna Honeycutt is going to have a very unique story to tell when people ask about her 21st birthday.
Bryanna is confined to her house just like so many people in the world right now and she was taking some advantage of that by taking a birthday nap Tuesday afternoon.
She wasn’t expecting anything extravagant for her birthday. She just thought she was getting a cake from her Grandma, but what she got was so much more.
“I woke up like, ‘Where’s my Grandma?’ And mom’s like, ‘Come on, let’s go outside, hurry up,’” Bryanna said. “And everybody just started coming.”
When Bryanna walked outside she was greeted by family and friends in a caravan of cars on her street hauling balloons, posters and presents.
It was the birthday party she never knew was coming but one she felt like she and her family needed.
“I just think it was something special to kind of ease up and bring positivity among everything that’s going on right now,” she said.
Bryanna’s mother Christy came up with the idea along with Bryanna’s Grandma.
This family is all about spending time with one another and it only made sense to hang out for Bryanna’s birthday even if it included effective social distancing.
“It was nice for being able to see everybody and to know that they all took time out of their day for her,” Christy said. “I mean, it wasn’t just going somewhere to sit down and eat because you’ve got to… they actually came and took time to get here and ride by and then just went back home.
“So it was really a blessing that they did that.”
Bryanna is a student at Wingate University but is currently at home with her family.
She’ll have to go back down to pick up the rest of her stuff in the coming days now that in-person classes have been cancelled for the semester.
The Honeycutts are trying to find their new normal just like everyone else with all of the changes that have been going on with COVID-19, and this gave them just a little bit of that normalcy back if only for a moment.
“It was very special to me because I just didn’t expect to be able to see my whole family on my birthday due to the pandemic that we’re going through,” Bryanna said. “But it was a blessing that they were able to do that.”
More than 30 people shared their birthday wishes with Bryanna on Tuesday and the Honeycutts hope they won’t have to have another one of these events due to extended “stay-at-home” orders.
Christy’s son’s birthday is in July and odds are it will be tougher to surprise him with a similar celebration after this one.
“Maybe we can get him with it,” Christy joked.
But for now a lot of these types of parties are becoming the new normal as this nation attempts to flatten the curve surrounding COVID-19.
There are good side effects though. While having a drive-by birthday isn’t the most ideal of circumstances, Bryanna is home from college and Crystal gets to spend as much time with her family all together as she has since the 21-year-old went off to Wingate.
These are moments that will become less and less frequent as her children get older and Christy is going to do all she can to cherish them.
“We’re getting to spend a lot more time together which I am very thankful for because when they’re this age it isn’t going to be long before they’re out on their own,” she said.
She encourages everyone else to enjoy these moments they are getting with their loved ones because we could all use more of that right now.
“This day and time it’s just so nice with family and that’s really the most important thing is your family,” Christy said. “Because when it all comes down to it they’re the ones that’s going to be there for you.”
She continued. “Family is the most important thing.”