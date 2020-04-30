CONCORD — Like many organizations in the area, Families First in Cabarrus County is having its issues during the shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many of their programs have been shut down, while others are limited due to social distancing guidelines in the state.
During this time, it is tough for many to hope. When will things get back to normal? Will they ever get there? For groups like Families First in Cabarrus County, they also have to ask when they’ll be able to help as many as they want to in the months ahead.
But for one moment Wednesday, executive director Spencer Swain got a small reprieve when he was able to see many of the children he hasn’t seen in more than a month. It was just a Zoom call, but that interaction, and the interaction between the children and teachers on the call, reminded him of what he and his wife, Aurora, started the organization for. They are here for the families in Cabarrus County.
“We’re families first, and we always have that culture of family embedded in everything we do, including our staff, but this just brings this more to the surface,” Swain said. “From the parents to us, and from us to the parents … and you don’t want to keep hearing we’re in this together, but the truth is, we are.”
Families First in Cabarrus County has a preschool where children would normally come in every day for classes of 18 or so students.
Now, while they have been allowed to stay open as a child care facility, they are limited to eight children per classroom and, like every other facility, have been spending as much time cleaning as they have been teaching.
This is the new normal across the county as every facility is allowed to stay open, if feasible. But their numbers are down while the overhead stays the same. It’s a struggle for every facility in the county, but Families First continues to push forward.
A big reason for that is their families. First, many of them still drop their children off, but others have given money to help in any way they can. And these are families who may not be in the best position to do so.
While donations from the people at Families First may not be a grant worth thousands of dollars from the state, they are worth so much more than their monetary value.
“I don’t have a word to describe it besides ‘Family,’” Swain said. “When a family’s in trouble, families are there to help each other out, and while we’re helping out working with (less fortunate) families, here they are calling us and saying, ‘Hey, we’d like to make a donation.’”
Many child care facilities have been forced to shut down in the county simply because their overhead is too high to remain open.
Those that remain working have had to cut down on staffers and had to put off plans they may have had for growth moving forward.
Families First in Cabarrus County has lost 60 percent of its revenues and because of furloughs, they are working with only about half their normal staff.
Many of the other programs they do with families, where they go to people’s houses and work with them there, have had to be modified. They try to make it out to some of them and see them when they can, but social distancing and limits on mass gatherings make it tough to operate as normal.
“None of our core services that you see available on our website are able to meet,” Swain said. “So we’re having to do as everybody else is in the community. Figure out ways to virtually help.”
They have hosted occasional meetings on Zoom with the children and try to keep contact as best they can.
Moments like that help keep them going because all they can do is wait for things to get back to normal.
But until then, the families involved with Families First will be there for this organization and Families First will also be there for them and work as hard as they can to serve the people of the community.
“It’s been a time of just witness great courage with our teachers and staff,” Swain said. “And all of our admin staff, too, keeping things together.”