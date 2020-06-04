CABARRUS COUNTY — Parents of all rising sixth and ninth graders will be required to update enrollment status for their first-year middle and high school students for the 2020-2021 school year by June 23, 2020.
Cabarrus County Schools is using the Scribbles on-line enrollment system, which allows parents to complete the process from their laptop, cell phone or desktop computer. There is no need to come to any of our buildings to update enrollment.
Parents will be required set up an account in Scribbles and provide two approved sources of address verification information. Complete information about the required documents and a link to the online enrollment application system can be found on the Student Services web page under the Student Enrollment link in the left navigation.
Related Information
Enrollment Flyer (English)
Enrollment Flyer (Spanish)