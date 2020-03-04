Democratic candidate for N.C. Senate District 36, Marcus Singleton, will share his vision at the Cabarrus County Senior Democrats, CCSD March 10 meeting hosted on the second Tuesday of every month.
Senior Democrats meet between 6:30 and 8 p.m. at Troutman’s Restaurant, 362 Church Street in Concord. The meeting this month is co-sponsored by the Cabarrus County Democratic Party, the Cabarrus County Democratic Women and the Young Democrats of Cabarrus County.
Marcus Singleton is a devoted husband to Rosslyn and they are the proud parents of two sons. He has served in the United States Army and provided pastoral leadership for churches. Having been a classroom teacher and college counselor, education is important to Marcus, and it is one reason why more funding for schools and teachers is a top priority in his agenda for a better North Carolina.
Singleton also plans to fight for access to affordable, quality health care and provide incentives to create better, high paying jobs while keeping taxes low for hardworking people. As he outlines his plans to improve the lives of all citizens, Marcus hopes to restore civility in our government.
Marcus’ mother retired as an assembly line machinist from General Motors, she was a proud member of the United Automobile Workers (UAW) and his father, retired as an executive director for a Head Start program. Marcus learned from his parents the importance of working hard on behalf of others to ensure everyone has opportunity to succeed.
When asked why he was running, Marcus said: “I am running because our communities need representation in Raleigh that will fight for them. My experience leading rural, suburban and urban churches has given me insight to the daily survival struggles of working-class and middle-class people. As a pastor, I have demonstrated my commitment to public service in everything I do. Inspired by my faith, I plan to provide leadership and continue fighting for the betterment of Cabarrus and Union County families in the state capitol.”
Singleton has a Master of Arts degree in counseling psychology and Bachelor of Science degree in English education from Bowie State University. In addition, he has a Master of Divinity from Howard University. He has led churches in North Carolina and North Alabama.
A news release said, “Having spent the past decade in ministry with communities across the South, he has seen first-hand the challenges families face with costs for necessities such as health care, housing and child care continuing to increase while salaries and hourly wages aren’t keeping up.”
The CCSD March newsletter states that: “The General Election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. It is expected NC will be a target for Presidential contenders and that turn-out will be at or around 4.6 million voters. Don’t wait until the fall to become informed about one of the most consequential races in your lifetime. Join fellow Democrats and other concerned voters on March 10th to learn more about how Marcus plans to help you and your community.”
Reservations are required for the dinner. To reserve your dinner text or call to 980-621-0398.