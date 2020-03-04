Cabarrus County Commissioner Steve Morris led the GOP ticket in his bid for reelection, while Barbara Strang edged out political newcomer Pat Horton.
Morris tallied 10,411 votes, moving on to the November general election. Strang also appears to have earned the other spot on the GOP ticket. In unofficial results Tuesday, Strang had 8,327 votes to Horton’s 8,007. The Cabarrus Board of Elections will investigate provisional ballots and the final results of the election will be available after the canvass Friday, March 13.
“I want to express my heartfelt thanks to the voters of Cabarrus County,” Strang said. “I am honored and humbled that you have placed your trust in me. The support I felt on election day was incredible. It has been so encouraging to meet so many new people. During my campaign travels, I met not only new residents in Cabarrus County but also longtime residents throughout the county.”
Sabrina Berry led the Democratic ticket with 13,155, followed by Kevin G. Vinson with 8,567 votes. Both will be on the ballot in November. Earl Schecter had 4,984 votes.
“I want to first thank God for his grace and mercy. I want to thank everyone who believes in me and support me,” Berry said. “This is the beginning, and I’m ready to work for the common good for all people.”
Vinson and Berry are political newcomers. Schecter, who is active with the Cabarrus Senior Democrats, had previously run for the N.C. House.
Morris, Strang, Vinson and Berry will be joined in the November election by Libertarian Thomas Hill. There are two seats up for election.
Both Strang and Berry asked for support in their post-primary statements.
“I would like to congratulate Steve Morris, Cabarrus County commissioner, on his primary win,” Strang said. “It will be a long and tough battle to the general election to secure our Republican-held commission, but I look forward to working with him to ensure we succeed. I also would like to thank Pat Horton for her willingness to run and for a great campaign. To my all my volunteers, I can’t thank you enough for the hours spent making calls, door knocking, working the polls and so much more.”
Berry also thanked voters and campaign volunteers.
“No matter your party come stand with me and make a difference on Nov. 3. Together we can and will create a more just society,” Berry said.
Incumbent Commissioner Liz Poole did not seek reelection.
The GOP race was not without controversy. A group called “Cabarrus Republicans” handed out sample ballots with Strang’s box checked. GOP officials tried to make it clear that this group was not the official Cabarrus County Republican Party.
Another issue with the handout was that in some races, more than one candidate’s box was checked, such as the N.C. 82nd District House race. Party officials were concerned that it would be confusing to some voters. If they did select two candidates in a one-seat race, the vote would be invalid.
Some Republicans were also upset that Morris and Horton were pooling resources and campaigning together. Ronnie Long, one of those who was concerned, urged voters to “single-shot” Strang to level the playing field.
The Cabarrus County Commission has been all-Republican since the 1990s.