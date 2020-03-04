An educator and a doctor will square off for the N.C. House 82nd District seat in November.
Dr. Kristin Baker won the Republican primary Tuesday, defeating retired Judge Billy Hamby and Parish Moffit. Baker tallied 3,839 votes in unofficial results, followed by Hamby with 2,050 and Moffit with 1,206.
Aimy Steele, a former principal and educational consultant, defeated retired Cabarrus Health Director Dr. William F. “Fred” Pilkington.
Steele had 7,112 votes to Pilkington’s 1,419.
Steele and Baker are seeking the seat held since 2001 by the late Linda Johnson.
Johnson passed away Feb. 18 during the last year of her 10th term in the General Assembly. She had endorsed Moffit when she announced her decision not this seek an 11th term back in December. Moffitt was Johnson’s district liaison.
No replacement has been appointed, but Baker, the GOP primary winner, will likely take that seat in the House. The appointment will be made by the Cabarrus GOP executive board members who live in the district.
Hamby, a retired judge and former Cabarrus County Commissioner, said he was pleased with a hard-fought, clean race and wished Baker good luck in November. They talked and posed for photos after the results were announced.
“I am so humbled to have run with such an opponent of integrity, and we maintained a race with kindness and respect, and I hope that we will all join together and unify to go forward and represent the conservative voice in our district and those values,” Baker said Tuesday evening.
Baker and Steele both thanked their supporters who worked for their campaigns and those who took the time to vote.
Steele is seeking the House seat a second time, after losing to Johnson by about 2,000 votes (out of more than 35,000 cast) in the 2018 election. The district has been redrawn since 2018.
“I plan to engage voters as we have the past as we set out to accomplish the goals of the people of Cabarrus County,” Steele said. “Those include increasing funding for public education, expanding Medicaid and providing affordable housing for our residents.”