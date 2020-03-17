SALT LAKE CITY – The following local residents have earned their degree from Western Governors University (WGU). The online, nonprofit university has graduated over 167,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997.
Concord: Camlin Burns, Bachelor of Science, Nursing degree; Sharon Test, Master of Science, Management and Leadership degree; Johanna Lee, Master of Business Administration degree; Michael Mitchke, Master of Business Administration degree.
Kannapolis: Ajsha Smith, Bachelor of Science, Nursing degree; Nicholas Mitchke, Master of Business Administration degree.
WGU has recognized 5,617 undergraduate and 4,302 graduate degree recipients, who have completed their degrees since Oct. 2, 2019. Their areas of study include business, K-12 education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing.