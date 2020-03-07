Happy March, Kannapolis! The New Year brings the promise of new beginnings, a fresh start, and a healthier community. Whether you’ve already made progress on your resolutions or you’re still considering where to start, there is no better time than now to take the first step.
According to County Health Rankings, 32% of adults in Cabarrus County were classified as obese in 2019.¹ While curbing obesity may seem like an unsolvable problem, the solution may be easier than you think.
March is National Nutrition Month®, and this year’s theme, “Eat Right, Bite by Bite,” emphasizes that eating healthy doesn’t have to be a big challenge, and success often comes by making very small changes “one bite at a time.” The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics has created a weekly guide for families and individuals to develop more wholesome eating habits in an easy and fun way.
Each week focuses on a unique nutrition-related theme, with activities and goals to work towards. Week 1 focuses on eating a variety of foods. By including something from each food group into your meals, you’ll increase the variety of vitamins and minerals consumed. A balanced meal includes half the plate filled with fruits and vegetables, a quarter of protein, and a quarter of whole grains. Aim for a rainbow of colors on each plate; the brighter the colors, the more nutrient-dense the foods (bell peppers, sweet potato, or collard greens, for example). Week 1 is a great time to evaluate meals you already like to eat, and to work on filling in any nutritional gaps with new food you’ve never tried before. Bringing your kids to the grocery store with you and allowing them to pick a new veggie is a worthwhile way to get the entire family on board.
Week 2 is all about planning and organization. When beginning to build healthier eating habits, having a plan in place will make sticking to these habits immensely easier. Begin by brainstorming some meal and snack ideas, taking into consideration your typical routine, kids’ activities, and time allotted for preparation. Keeping in mind the principles learned from week 1, write out a schedule of balanced meals for each day of the week and create a shopping list of ingredients needed for each meal. It’s fun to include the whole family in this process as well.
Week 3 is about getting in the kitchen. Learning how to properly prepare, serve, and store foods will lead to more confidence and success with your nutrition goals. Another great way to get kids excited about healthy changes is to involve them in the cooking process. Depending on their ages, kids can help with counting, measuring, mixing and assembling. Don’t be afraid to think outside of the box; preparing otherwise “boring” vegetables in a different way (think zucchini noodles or broccoli slaw) can keep things exciting. Check out the National Nutrition Month® section of www.eatright.org for information on food safety, ingredient storage, recipes, and the importance of family meals.
Weeks 1-3 taught you how to plan meals, changed up your grocery shopping game, and increased the variety on your plate. Week 4 is about keeping things going in the right direction. A Registered Dietitian can help accommodate any dietary restrictions or allergies. Get personalized advice tailored to you and your family’s goals and needs, with professional support every step of the way.
Don’t worry if you feel like you’ve missed the ball on New Year’s resolutions. The decade is just beginning and National Nutrition Month® is the perfect time to transform new habits into a healthier lifestyle. Remember, small changes can be powerful and every little bite is a step towards eating right. Why not take that first bite today?
Madeline Heavern is a nutritionist with the Cabarrus Health Alliance.