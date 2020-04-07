CHARLOTTE – The Duke Energy Foundation has announced $810,000 in grants to support North Carolina K-12 programs focused on summer reading loss and STEM and experiential learning.
Given the COVID-19 crisis, the Foundation has also provided each organization with the option to use the funds to address unforeseen operational challenges.
“The nonprofit community is essential to the well-being and success of our state,” said Stephen De May, Duke Energy North Carolina president. “We are grateful for the work they do to serve our communities and want them to have some measure of flexibility during this time of uncertainty – it’s the right thing to do.”
According to a survey by the North Carolina Center for Nonprofits, 70 percent of the state’s nonprofits that responded believe the financial burden of COVID-19 could affect the sustainability of their organization.
“As this pandemic spreads in our local communities, the demand for services provided by the nonprofit sector is growing at a rapid pace,” said Jeanne Tedrow, president and CEO of North Carolina Center for Nonprofits. “The need for flexible funds from both corporate and private foundations is paramount, and maintaining a safety net is critical not only for today’s response, but for the viability of our communities as we recover and rebuild.”
Some nonprofits across the state are already feeling the impact and have indicated plans to use the funds for COVID-19 response.
“A private nonprofit, Marbles Kids Museum relies on admission and ticket sales, memberships and events to fund a large portion of our operating budget,” said Sally Edwards, CEO of Marbles Kids Museum. “Since COVID-19 forced us to close the museum to the public, we’ve had to reduce staff and delay major projects. This flexible funding from Duke Energy helped us pivot to connect virtually with our community during closure and implement new sustainability practices to ensure we emerge from this crisis viable and ready to spark imagination, discovery and learning through play.”
The following organizations have received grant awards.
- Asheville Museum of Science, Buncombe Co. – $20,000
- Association for the Preservation of the Eno River Valley, Durham & Orange Co. – $15,000
- Boys & Girls Clubs of North Central NC, Granville, Franklin, Halifax & Warren Co. – $20,000
- Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain, Greene, Lenoir & Pitt Co. – $15,000
- Chatham Education Foundation, Chatham Co. – $15,000
- Classroom Central, Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Mecklenburg & Union Co. – $15,000
- Digi-Bridge, Mecklenburg Co. – $15,000
- East Durham Children’s Initiative, Durham Co. – $15,000
- EducationNC, statewide – $20,000
- Emily Krzyzewski Family Life Center, Durham Co. – $14,500
- FIRST North Carolina, statewide – $80,000
- Freedom School Partners, Mecklenburg Co. – $15,000
- Girl Scouts North Carolina Coastal Pines, Central & Eastern NC – $20,000
- Girl Scouts Hornets’ Nest Council, Anson, Cabarrus, Mecklenburg, Rowan, Stanley & Union Co. – $15,000
- Horizons Unlimited, Rowan-Salisbury School District, Rowan Co. – $35,000
- Kaleideum, Triad Region – $15,000
- Marbles Kids Museum, Central and Eastern NC – $20,000
- Masonboro.org, New Hanover Co. – $40,000
- Moore County Literacy Council, Moore Co. – $15,000
- Out Teach, Mecklenburg Co. – $40,000
- Project Scientist, Mecklenburg Co. – $20,000
- Promising Pages, Mecklenburg Co. – $20,000
- Read Charlotte, Mecklenburg Co. – $100,000
- Ready for School, Ready for Life, Guilford Co. – $12,500
- Renaissance West Community Initiative, Mecklenburg Co. – $15,000
- STEM West, Burke, Catawba & McDowell Co. – $10,500
- Teach for America, Charlotte & Triad, Mecklenburg & Guilford Co. – $30,000
- Teach for America, Eastern North Carolina, Eastern NC – $25,000
- The Foundation of Wayne Community College, Wayne Co. – $20,000
- The NC Agricultural Foundation, statewide – $50,000
- The YMCA of the Triangle, Triangle Region – $12,500
- UNC Pembroke Foundation, Robeson Co. – $20,000
- YMCA of Greater Charlotte, Mecklenburg Co. – $15,000
