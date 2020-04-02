A drive-thru food drive is being held Saturday at the West Cabarrus YMCA to be benefit the food pantry at Cooperative Christian Ministry.
CCM is in need of non-perishable food items because of the increased demand from the COVID-19 impact on the community.
The event is being called CCM “One CAN Make a Difference” Food Drive-thru. It is sponsored by the West Cabarrus YMCA and the Concord Afton Sunset Rotary Club.
The event will be from 10 a.m. to noon. The Y is located at 5325 Langford Ave., Concord, in Afton Village off George Liles Parkway. Social distancing and COVID-19 precautions are being taken at the drive.