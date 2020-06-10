KANNAPOLIS — Dozens gathered for a memorial for George Floyd in a Kannapolis neighborhood Tuesday night to offer their respects and continue the conversation gripping our nation.
It’s a nuanced conversation, one that many are simply asking for others to listen and simply understand what is going on.
“We’re here to express our disappointment and our sadness and our rejection of the kind of racism that we saw in full light as George Floyd’s life was being sucked out of him,” Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant said.
Floyd was killed Memorial Day when Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds, nearly three minutes of which came after the 46-year-old was unresponsive.
Chauvin was initially charged with third-degree murder but had his charges updated to second degree several days later. The other three officers on the scene, two of which were also holding Floyd down on the pavement, have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Thousands have gathered in protest in the subsequent weeks and days since video of Floyd’s death emerged and police officers have addressed citizens in their cities throughout the country just like Cabarrus County Sheriff Van Shaw did Tuesday as he was in attendance along with several Kannapolis Police Department officers and a lieutenant.
“The action of these officers cannot be tolerated here in our community or any other community across the United States,” Shaw said. “Our law enforcement officers must be held to the highest standard, possess the highest regard for human rights, and for human dignity.
“There must be strict accountability for all law enforcement officers. The unprofessional and egregious acts that we have seen committed on multiple occasions throughout this country cannot be tolerated.”
Hinnant, Shaw and Police Lieutenant J.M. Livengood spent time addressing the crowd and answering any questions they might have had about law enforcement or what they could do to make this a safer nation for all.
One woman in the neighborhood didn’t have so much a question, but simply wanted to make a statement. She said she worries every day about her son — who is black — and whether he will come home at night.
She worries her son could be the victim of an act like the one perpetuated by the officers in Minneapolis or another like what happened with Trayvon Martin in Florida.
It’s a hard thing for any white man who doesn’t have a black child to understand. Shaw, Hinnant and Livengood don’t have black children.
But they do have the ability to listen and understand and Hinnant did all he could to relate.
Hinnant does not have a black child so he cannot relate in that way, but one of his grandchildren is black. He recounted a story about how his grandson likes to go for runs with his father while wearing a hoodie.
“We have no idea what parents of black children feel or worry about on a day-to-day basis because we have been, in some ways, oblivious to the whole process of cultural racism,” he said. “I have a black grandson, 8 years old. He loves to go jogging with his dad in the neighborhood.
“This winter, I was down there and he had his hoodie on and he was running and I said to myself, because I had had a conversation (with) another friend about her 15-year-old who was running with his hoodie up and he got accosted because he was running with his hoodie up.
“And I thought to myself, ‘How many conversations, how many hours is it going to take for our family to understand what it feels like for my grandchild to potentially get stopped because he’s running with his hoodie up?’ Not doing anything wrong, just that.
“That’s just a simple example of how naive, unaware, unconcerned that white people are. Plain and simple. That’s all there is to it. And we haven’t known it in the past and I’m thinking, if nothing else, George Floyd’s death makes white people recognize that racism is among us and that we are a part of it.”
Hinnant referred to “The Talk” that parents have to have with their children about how to avoid confrontation with police officers.
This talk isn’t about simply treating officers with respect, it’s about how to keep their children from possibly being a victim of incidents like the one in Minneapolis.
Shaw wants to get rid of the need of that entirely.
“I need to do everything in my power to make other officers understand and create an environment where one day y’all don’t have to have ‘The Talk,’” Shaw said. “It breaks my heart that that exists. It does. So that’s the most important thing.
“If we do nothing else, I’ve learned that that’s what we’ve got to do.”